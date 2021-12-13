Washington County health officials report a COVID-related death

The Washington County Public Health Department has reported an additional COVID-related death.

The individual was 72 and recently hospitalized.

The Sunday evening report by the county states that the person was unvaccinated.

Washington County officials, in a statement, said their thoughts and prayers are with the family members, friends, and caretakers of the deceased resident.

The county reported 83 new cases and 125 recoveries from Saturday and Sunday. Five of the new cases involved fully vaccinated individuals.

Hospitalizations of Washington County residents have increased by one, according to the report, with 17 individuals now hospitalized.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate has continued to decrease and is now at 8.7%, the health department reported Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.