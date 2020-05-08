Washington County hazard pay won't be reimbursed by FEMA

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT EDWARD — Washington County will not be reimbursed for the hazard pay it is giving hourly employees still reporting to the office during the coronavirus pandemic, the county treasurer told a virtual Public Works Committee on Friday morning.

The subject came up as the supervisors discussed bringing back by May 18 half of the crew of the Department of Public Works, who would also be paid a time-and-a-half rate under a resolution passed by the Washington County Board of Supervisors on March 18.

The county had been assured the overtime would be reimbursed by FEMA because the county passed its resolution two days before the federal disaster declaration.

The county spent $157,000 in the first payroll for hazard pay overtime, $152,000 in the second payroll, and expected to spend a little more than $160,000 in overtime in the third payroll.

But County Treasurer Al Nolette told the board that he received an email Friday morning saying FEMA will not reimburse for the hazard pay.

“FEMA is not going to cover the time and a half,” Nolette said.

Granville Supervisor Matthew Hicks said the supervisors should consider amending the resolution during Tuesday’s Finance Committee meeting and present it to the full board May 15.