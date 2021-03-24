Washington County has plans to relocate vaccine clinics

FORT EDWARD — With work to replace the roof of the Washington County municipal building along Burgoyne Avenue expected to begin next month, the county is relocating its vaccination clinics.
Work to replace the roof of the 28,000-square-foot building, where the county has been hosting its vaccine clinics since January, is scheduled to begin on April 1.
The construction has been planned for months, which has given county officials in charge of organizing the vaccine clinics time to develop contingency plans, said Timothy Hardy, the county’s deputy director of public safety.
“We have a couple of other backup locations that we have been working and coordinating with in order to use if we need to,” he said.
Potential backup sites include the Washington County Fairgrounds in Easton and a number of school facilities scattered throughout the county.
A decision to relocate the clinics will be made on a week-to-week basis and will depend on the county’s vaccine allotment, Hardy said.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require cold storage and have a shorter expiration period than the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Construction is expected to last about a month.
Hardy said the Burgoyne Avenue site will likely continue to be used whenever possible, including on weekends, when construction crews are not there.
The county has administered over 5,000 does across nearly two dozen vaccine clinics at the site since January.
The county bought the Burgoyne Avenue property in 2019 to expand its overcrowded government offices located less than 2 miles away.
Relocation has been slow, as the county works to upgrade the mostly vacant building. Its emptiness made the building the ideal location for hosting vaccine clinics.
Last month, the county’s Board of Supervisors approved $900,000 in bonds to fund the roof replacement and a number of engineering studies and upgrades needed at the site.
The timing has worked out well, Hardy said.
With vaccine doses becoming more widely available, the county is looking to begin vaccinating homebound residents and hoping to set up clinics in different parts of the county where need is high.
"We’re certainly not opposed to doing something in one or two communities instead of keeping it centrally located up here,” Hardy said.
The vaccine rollout in Washington County has been slower than in some neighboring counties.
Fewer pharmacies to distribute the vaccine, coupled with an older population and a lack of reliable broadband access, has made getting the shot into the arms of all those eligible a challenge.
Just 15,051 residents, or 25% of the county's population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday, according to the state's vaccine tracker.
A total of 7,042 have been fully vaccinated, the lowest in the Capital Region.
Hardy said the state-run vaccination clinic in Queensbury has helped lighten the burden on the county's health department, allowing the county to better focus on residents.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.