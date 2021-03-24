Washington County has plans to relocate vaccine clinics

FORT EDWARD — With work to replace the roof of the Washington County municipal building along Burgoyne Avenue expected to begin next month, the county is relocating its vaccination clinics.

Work to replace the roof of the 28,000-square-foot building, where the county has been hosting its vaccine clinics since January, is scheduled to begin on April 1.

The construction has been planned for months, which has given county officials in charge of organizing the vaccine clinics time to develop contingency plans, said Timothy Hardy, the county’s deputy director of public safety.

“We have a couple of other backup locations that we have been working and coordinating with in order to use if we need to,” he said.

Potential backup sites include the Washington County Fairgrounds in Easton and a number of school facilities scattered throughout the county.

A decision to relocate the clinics will be made on a week-to-week basis and will depend on the county’s vaccine allotment, Hardy said.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require cold storage and have a shorter expiration period than the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Construction is expected to last about a month.