Washington County has no more COVID cases, as neighboring counties see uptick

Washington County has finally reached zero.

There were no residents sick with coronavirus Thursday.

But, in an indication of the nature of the virus, Warren County posted one new case and Essex County posted two new cases Thursday, after both had enjoyed reaching zero recently.

“It’s a critical time to remain vigilant,” said Dr. William Borgos, medical director for Warren County Health Services, in a press release. “We’ve been doing really well at keeping up the momentum. Now is the time to stick to the plan so we can get to Phase 4.”

He said wearing masks and social distancing are the keys to keeping the virus under control, and he warned that even though gatherings of up to 25 people are now allowed — people must wear masks and stay apart.

“There is more and more data every day that masks do make a difference,” he said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo essentially declared victory Thursday. At his daily press conference, he thanked the team that had worked with him every day, and said he no longer needs to hold a daily briefing. Friday will be the last one.