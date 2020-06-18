Washington County has no more COVID cases, as neighboring counties see uptick

Washington County has finally reached zero.
There were no residents sick with coronavirus Thursday.
But, in an indication of the nature of the virus, Warren County posted one new case and Essex County posted two new cases Thursday, after both had enjoyed reaching zero recently.
“It’s a critical time to remain vigilant,” said Dr. William Borgos, medical director for Warren County Health Services, in a press release. “We’ve been doing really well at keeping up the momentum. Now is the time to stick to the plan so we can get to Phase 4.”
He said wearing masks and social distancing are the keys to keeping the virus under control, and he warned that even though gatherings of up to 25 people are now allowed — people must wear masks and stay apart.
“There is more and more data every day that masks do make a difference,” he said.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo essentially declared victory Thursday. At his daily press conference, he thanked the team that had worked with him every day, and said he no longer needs to hold a daily briefing. Friday will be the last one.
“We accomplished what we set out to accomplish. We needed to control the virus and we did,” he said. “I’ll be doing press conferences as I need to, to communicate.”
At the same time, he highlighted the increase in cases in 20 other states and said he was worried about those residents bringing a new outbreak to New York state.
“This is a pivotal moment. People should be concerned. You’re seeing the virus go up in this country. It concerns me,” he said. “We now have the virus under control, yeah, but Florida doesn’t, and Texas doesn’t and these other states don’t and what happens if they get on a plane and come to JFK? Because other states are high we could have a problem.”
So far, tracing infections has worked to stop outbreaks, he said.
Testing showed an increase in cases in Oswego in the last few days. Tracers discovered that an apple processing plant had a cluster of 34 cases. Knowing that information is allowing public health officials to stop it from spreading further at the plant.
“That’s bad news but it’s also good news,” he said. “That’s the way this is supposed to work. You see an increase, you trace the increase.”
Also on Thursday:
- Warren County reported one person tested positive, for a total of 245 confirmed cases. The infection was traced back to the person’s workplace outside of the county. The person is mildly ill, and is the only person sick in the county. The person did not have close contact with anyone but family members, and they are all in quarantine.
- Washington County reported no new cases and no one ill in the county. Out of 212 confirmed cases, 199 people have recovered and 13 died.
- Saratoga County reported four more people tested positive, for a total of 527 confirmed cases. But five people also recovered, for 492 total recoveries, so 19 people are still ill. One person is hospitalized.
- Essex County reported two more cases, for a total of 58. Two people are ill and one is hospitalized. That person is the first Essex County resident to be hospitalized with coronavirus.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 11 new cases, a slight decrease. Statewide, there were 618 new cases, a continued decrease.
- Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital reported no patients with coronavirus.
- Statewide, 1,358 people were hospitalized Wednesday and 19 people died, including seven deaths in nursing homes.
“At the end of the day, New York Tough works,” Cuomo said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com.
