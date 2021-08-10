Washington County has first death from COVID-19 since March

An 86-year-old Washington County resident has died from COVID-19 — the county’s first death from the virus since March 26.

Washington County Public Health Services reported on Tuesday that the person had recently been hospitalized. County officials said in a statement that their thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, friends and caregivers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This brings the total number of deaths of county residents since the start of the pandemic to 39.

Washington County also reported 10 new cases and 12 recoveries for a total of 58 active cases.

Two people are hospitalized — a decrease of five from Monday.

Check back at poststar.com for more on this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.