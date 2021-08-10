Washington County has first death from COVID-19 since March

An 86-year-old Washington County resident has died from COVID-19 — the county’s first death from the virus since March 26.
Washington County Public Health Services reported on Tuesday that the person had recently been hospitalized. County officials said in a statement that their thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, friends and caregivers.
Support Local Journalism
This brings the total number of deaths of county residents since the start of the pandemic to 39.
Washington County also reported 10 new cases and 12 recoveries for a total of 58 active cases.
Two people are hospitalized — a decrease of five from Monday.
Check back at poststar.com for more on this story.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.