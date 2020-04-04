Washington County has first death due to COVID-19

Washington County on Saturday reported its first death because of COVID-19.
The county received word late Friday about the death. The person had an underlying medical condition, according to a news release.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and community of the resident lost. In accordance with our privacy policy and out of respect for the family, we will not be releasing any additional identifying information,” the county said in a statement.
The county has a total of 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of three from Friday. There are 168 persons under investigation.
Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes said the county is continuing to pick up one or two new cases every day.
“The problem is with no testing, the numbers are just what we know. To take them and extrapolate anything from them is useless,” he said.
The county is reminding everyone to practice social distancing, stay home and seek medical attention if they show signs of the virus including fever, persistent cough and trouble breathing.
Warren County cases flat
Warren County saw one more confirmed case on Saturday after four straight days of holding at 19 cases.
Fourteen people have recovered. Seven confirmed cases are at Glens Falls Hospital, according to spokesman Ray Agnew.
County officials announced Saturday that they have given 100 coronavirus test kits to Glens Falls Hospital.
Warren County Department of Health Services received the kits Friday from the state, but county leaders believed that they would be best used by the hospital, according to a news release. In addition, county officials are asking recreational vehicle parks to operate at a reduced capacity of 50% and space out vehicles. The state has clarified that RV parks can bring in vehicles and guests as an “essential service” for housing. Traditional tent camping is banned.
“Recreational vehicles and parks can be a safe haven, if used correctly,” said Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release. “They can be a valuable isolation tool.”
The county is also asking guests to isolate themselves for 14 days if traveling from outside the Capital Region, refrain from social gatherings while staying in local RV parks and take precautions to minimize contact when grocery shopping.
They would like the RV park owner to notify Warren County Public Health Services of the guest’s arrival and provide contact information including a phone number for the guests, so the county can provide educational material and information on local protocols during the pandemic. Public Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580.
Warren County Sheriff’s officers and building codes personnel are monitoring public areas to see that social distancing is maintained. The county is also asking short-term rental owners temporarily halt home rentals.
Saratoga County confirms two more cases
Saratoga County has two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, according to the Department of Public Health.
There are now a total of 150 confirmed cases. Sixteen of those people are hospitalized at this time.
County health officials reiterated that the number of testing kits for the novel coronavirus remains limited.
A doctor’s order is required in order to receive a COVID-19 test, which are conducted in a clinical setting. The Saratoga County Department of Public Health does not conduct testing and can only order testing in limited circumstances, according to a news release.
Essex County had no new cases on Saturday. The county currently has nine cases confirmed by test results and another five suspected cases based upon symptoms alone.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
