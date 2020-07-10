Washington County has $2.7 million change in budget from increased costs, decreased revenues

Washington County is seeing a drop in sales tax, but not a catastrophic one.

“For right now, the news is better than predicted,” Treasurer Al Nolette said at Thursday’s Finance Committee meeting for the Board of Supervisors.

The county’s sales tax revenue is down 3.86%, which translates to a year-to-date loss of $125,000.

If the revenue stayed down by that amount for the rest of the year, the county would lose $837,000, he said.

That would be “pretty significant” and throw the budget off by $534,000, he said.

But sales tax revenue may rebound as stores reopen. He will get more information on July 13.

The expenses side of the budget is doing much worse. The state withheld social services payments, and the county has now had to transfer $1 million from fund balance to keep running those services, Nolette said.

They have seen a total "budget swing" of $2.7 million in increased costs and decreased revenue, Nolette said.

Other increased expenses came from IT, which needed $175,000 to set up ways to run meetings through video-conferencing, and the Board of Elections, which had to mail out and open many absentee ballots for the primary.

Other big increases include: $161,000 for Public Health, which has been tracing every coronavirus infection and ordering quarantines; $200,000 for the Sheriff's Office, which checks on every person during their 14-day quarantine; $134,000 for the District Attorney's Office and $90,000 for Public Safety.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

