Washington County GOP endorses Catalfamo in challenge to Woerner

Republican David Catalfamo has picked up another key endorsement as he continues to explore the 113th Assembly District race.

The Washington County Republican Committee on Thursday endorsed Catalfamo, bringing his Republican committee support to 10 of the 11 municipalities in the district.

“I am honored and deeply humbled by the endorsement of the Washington County Republican Committee,” Catalfamo said in a telephone interview on Friday.

He said he has not yet definitively decided whether to run in a primary against Michael York for the Republican nomination to challenge incumbent Democrat Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, in the new 113th Assembly District, which includes Glens Falls.

York has criticized Catalfamo for being indecisive.

“The time to decide if your heart is in a race is before you start going through the process, not midway through,” York posted Tuesday on his campaign Facebook page.

Catalfamo said Friday that it is not a matter of hesitancy on his part, but one of respect for the endorsement process.

He said he continues to speak with leaders of the Republican and Conservative parties, and he will make a decision soon.

“It is important for me to make sure that I am the candidate that the Republican and Conservative leaders of the district want,” he said.

Candidates begin circulating nominating petitions March 1, to be filed in early April.

The Saratoga County Republican Committee previously had endorsed Catalfamo, an economic development official and novelist from Wilton, who lost to Woerner in 2020.

The Warren County Republican Committee had previously endorsed York, a real estate agent from Saratoga Springs.

Glens Falls is the only Warren County municipality in the Assembly district.

York could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.

He has said that his campaign will focus on the importance of the state providing religious and health exemptions for any government mandates, such as, but not limited to, vaccine mandates.

Woerner, in a telephone interview on Wednesday, said that she encourages constituents to discuss COVID-19 vaccines with their physicians.

“I think people should be able to make their own vaccination decisions,” she said. “Where we have an issue is when it affects the health of others. That’s where the gray area is.”

Woerner said she agrees with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s requirement that teachers and health care workers get vaccinated.

As to religious exemptions, Woerner said she is not aware of any organized religion that have made a blanket policy rejecting vaccinations.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0