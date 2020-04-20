Washington County given two new drones for coronavirus planning, monitoring

The county has used the drones for planning, Hardy said, particularly looking for places to stage shelters, set up tents for PPE (personal protective equipment) shipments, determine where a field hospital could be placed or, if necessary, place mortuary services.

“We are not opposed to checking parks if we had reports that people were in parks or holding large gatherings ... but we haven’t had to do it yet,” he said.

A certified drone pilot, Hardy was at the structure fire in Fort Edward on Monday morning and used one of the county’s small indoor drones to shoot video inside after the fire was extinguished.

“We flew inside the building, so we could get a good idea what was in there without having to send the firemen in after they had the fire out,” Hardy said. “We were able to take live video of what each room looks like before anyone went in and touched anything after the fire was out.”

Washington County also used a drone during a recent grass fire in Granville. The county also owns two units that use high photographic technology for mapping.

“This is definitely a piece of technology that we’ve been able to rely on a bunch of different ways in the last couple of years,” Hardy said, “so the donation from these guys certainly will help us continue to grow our program without having to buy more units and spend local dollars.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

