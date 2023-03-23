The Washington County and town of Fort Ann departments of public works (DPW) have been awarded $400,000 in grant funding to help offset the cost of a joint outpost to be used by both agencies.

“It was $200,000 per municipality,” explained Matt Jones, Washington County Buildings and Grounds superintendent. “It’s a combined project between the town and the county.”

Along with the town of Fort Ann, the Washington County DPW plans to construct a $10.14 million shared department of public works outpost barn to replace two adjacent county and town barns. The new, state-of-the-art facility will allow for better delivery of services, shared equipment and consolidated buildings that lower administrative expenses.

One of the cost-saving measures Jones highlighted for the new facility will be a rain water collection unit.

“They pre-treat roads before storms in the winter, and it takes a lot of water to make a brine,” he said. “It’s proven effective, but instead of using the municipal water or well water, we’ll have a rain collection system to offset some of those costs.”

Jones said the new barn-style structure will sit on a 17-acre plot of land owned by the town, which already houses the separate structures. It will be about 22,000 square feet, doubling the combined square footage of both older facilities.

The town will occupy about 60% of the building and the county 40%, according to Jones. He said some of the savings comes in the efficiency of having common bathrooms, plumbing, heating systems and utilities.

The biggest advantage to the new facility will be the storage space both municipalities will receive. Jones said some of the equipment that only gets used in the summer has to be stored outside during the winter months, which can take away from its longevity.

“In today’s world, those trucks are much bigger that they were when (the old) buildings were built,” he said. “The trucks just don’t fit in them anymore.”

Jones said optimistically he would like the project to go out for bid this spring, with groundbreaking later this year.

“Little hurdles come here and there, it depends on how they go, but my goal is to kick this project off in the summer 2023,” he said. “I could image around a six-month construction time start to finish. That’s excavating through the actual construction.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $2,884,500 in Local Government Efficiency Grant (LGEG) program funding is being awarded to counties and municipalities across the state to fund seven projects that reduce government costs through consolidations, shared services or internal efficiencies.

“Having served in local government for over a decade, I know what localities need to reduce costs and get projects over the finish line,” Hochul said. “These grants will help streamline local government projects and services — better serving New Yorkers by staying lean and efficient, while creating more prosperous communities across the state for years to come.”

Jones said the collaboration between the town of Fort Ann and the county has been a long-term and well-established one. He said he thinks the new project will help to keep that collaboration strong and efficient for years to come.

“It’s a multi-municipality investment,” he said. “The partnership has been good so far and we think it’ll really work to help save both municipalities money and be able to provide better service.”