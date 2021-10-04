Washington County Fairgrounds to host Halloween-themed movies

EASTON — The Washington County Fairgrounds is hosting Movies in the Pumpkin Patch again this year.

The movies to be shown are “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Friday; “Casper” on Saturday and “Beetlejuice” on Sunday.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the movies are $20 per vehicle. Tickets can be bought at the gate or online at the Washington County Fairgrounds website.

Last year’s event hosted more than 500 cars. This year, organizers have obtained a double-sided movie screen that spans 60 feet in length and raises 50 feet above the ground.

The event also features entertainment, craft vendors, food trucks and amusements. Proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope Program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.