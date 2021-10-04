 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Washington County Fairgrounds to host Halloween-themed movies
0 comments

Washington County Fairgrounds to host Halloween-themed movies

{{featured_button_text}}
Washington County Fairgrounds to host Halloween-themed movies

The Washington County Fairgrounds is hosting Movies in the Pumpkin Patch again this year.The movies to be shown are “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Friday; “Casper” on Saturday and “Beetlejuice” on Sunday.

 Provided image

EASTON — The Washington County Fairgrounds is hosting Movies in the Pumpkin Patch again this year.

The movies to be shown are “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Friday; “Casper” on Saturday and “Beetlejuice” on Sunday.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the movies are $20 per vehicle. Tickets can be bought at the gate or online at the Washington County Fairgrounds website.

Last year’s event hosted more than 500 cars. This year, organizers have obtained a double-sided movie screen that spans 60 feet in length and raises 50 feet above the ground.

The event also features entertainment, craft vendors, food trucks and amusements. Proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope Program.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Teachers union prez asks: 'Help us get to normal'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saving a life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News