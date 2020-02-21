Washington County Fairgrounds to host Fourth of July party

EASTON — For the first time, the Washington County Fairgrounds will host a Fourth of July party.
The free event will begin at 4 p.m. Fireworks will end the event at dusk.
“We kind of look at this as a 'thank you' to our community for supporting the fair,” said Rebecca Breese, spokeswoman for the Washington County Fair, which will run the event.
After many years, the Greenwich Elks are not going to hold a Fourth of July party this year. The group has struggled with the cost of it since at least 2005, when they first announced they might have to cancel it.
Now, the Elks are throwing their support behind the fair. The Fort Miller Group is also supporting the event.
“The Elks have helped us so much. They gave us their entire road map. It was such an amazing event the Elks lodge did, but they couldn’t continue, unfortunately,” Breese said. “Fort Miller is our neighbor across the road. They’re our main supporter.”
At the event, there will be food for sale from community vendors and a cornhole tournament. Teams will register the day of the event and pay a small fee to enter the tournament.
“We’re really excited about this tournament,” Breese said. “It’s amazing, tournament cornhole. I watched it on ESPN Channel 2 and it’s intense.”
Families are welcome to bring their own picnic foods if they don’t want to buy food at the fairgrounds. But the fair is soliciting local vendors.
“We are going to have really good food,” Breese said. “We’re looking for a nice, diverse set. This will be a great opportunity for food vendors.”
To apply, go to https://form.jotform.com/200376464166153.
For now, there are no plans to add exhibits like the ones available during the fair.
“Down the road, there’s potential for that,” she said.
For 30 years, Greenwich Elks Lodge No. 2223 has held a Fourth of July event near the baseball field at the lodge on Route 40. It drew more than 3,000 people each year to watch fireworks and cheer on softball teams between local fire companies. The event often included food, beer tents and a DJ.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.