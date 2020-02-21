Washington County Fairgrounds to host Fourth of July party

EASTON — For the first time, the Washington County Fairgrounds will host a Fourth of July party.

The free event will begin at 4 p.m. Fireworks will end the event at dusk.

“We kind of look at this as a 'thank you' to our community for supporting the fair,” said Rebecca Breese, spokeswoman for the Washington County Fair, which will run the event.

After many years, the Greenwich Elks are not going to hold a Fourth of July party this year. The group has struggled with the cost of it since at least 2005, when they first announced they might have to cancel it.

Now, the Elks are throwing their support behind the fair. The Fort Miller Group is also supporting the event.

“The Elks have helped us so much. They gave us their entire road map. It was such an amazing event the Elks lodge did, but they couldn’t continue, unfortunately,” Breese said. “Fort Miller is our neighbor across the road. They’re our main supporter.”

At the event, there will be food for sale from community vendors and a cornhole tournament. Teams will register the day of the event and pay a small fee to enter the tournament.