Washington County Fairgrounds to host food trucks

EASTON — The Washington County Fair will host a Fantastic Food Truck Corral from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays during June, starting this Friday. The fairgrounds will host food vendors from around the area.

A list of vendors will be released on Mondays.

Food truck patrons will have the option to pre-order from the vendors for contactless curbside pick-up or take-out on the day of the event. To pre-order visit https://www.washingtoncountyfairgrounds.com/food-vendors-for-june-12th-2020.

This Friday will feature Coffee And, Giovanni Fresco, Miller's Backyard BBQ, Slavonian European Cafe and Reggies Veggies.

Coffee And will sell ice cream sandwiches featuring local ice cream and Coffee And cookies as well as local iced coffee. Giovanni Fresco will be rolling out freshly made-to-order pasta dishes and Italian favorites. Miller's Backyard BBQ will feature brisket and pork. Slavonian European Cafe will have spanakopita, pierogis and other European classics. Reggies Veggies will feature hot or sweet sausage with peppers and onions and cider doughnuts.

Masks are required to visit the food trucks. Food patrons and vendors must maintain six feet of social distancing. Handwashing stations with water and soap and hand sanitizer dispensers will be available throughout the corral.

