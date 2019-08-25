EASTON — Except for a day canceled due to heavy rain, the 2019 Washington County Fair had a great week, Rebecca Breese, the fair’s marketing and supporter coordinator, said Sunday.
“The rest of the week was beautiful,” Breese said. “We had great days. We’re on track for a good year, even with losing a day. It was perfect yesterday. We’re looking for a big day today.”
Law officers, EMTs, and firefighters stationed at the fair teamed up with exhibitors Wednesday morning to move more than 90 rabbits and guinea pigs when their tent began to flood with the morning’s downpour. The animals were sheltered at the poultry barn next door until the water receded, Breese said.
Although the fairgrounds were closed to the public, judging of swine and youth classes went on. Some of the food vendors opened to feed the exhibitors and others on the fairgrounds for the week. “We have an amazing community,” Breese said. “They lifted us up and kept us going.”
Floodwater elsewhere on the fairgrounds drained quickly. Thursday’s horse show at the new horse show ring was held as planned, Breese said.
About 50 Vietnam veterans were recognized for their service at a special Vietnam War commemoration Thursday evening. The event, a first for the fair, was organized by staff at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. As word spread through the fairgrounds, “the line kept growing,” Breese said.
The fair instituted a junior committee this year for young adults ages 12 and up to become more involved with the fair. Its 10 members not only ran the fair camp for visiting youth groups but also gave guided livestock tours, helped in the office, and assisted the fair’s directors.
“It’s a way to give back,” said Liz O’Konski, one of the committee members. After her own experiences at the fair, “it’s my turn to bring (people) around.”
Three calves were born Saturday at the Big Push Birthing Center. Three more cows were due to deliver Sunday.
This was the second year for the birthing center. “The first year, people didn’t know what to expect,” Breese said. This year, fair staff played “The Circle of Life” over the PA system when a birth was imminent. “People sprinted down” to watch “the miracle of life,” she said.
Musicians Big Sky Country, Green the Band, and Smokey Green “drew big crowds,” Breese said. The fair worked with Hits 95.9 to stage “Our Region’s Got Talent” on Friday. Fifteen finalists made it to the fair’s stage, with the winner taking home $959. The Craft Beverage Corral, extended to two nights, was “a huge success,” spotlighting the region’s burgeoning wine, beer and spirits industry.
Popular entertainers included fair veterans Buffalo and Brandy and Sylvia and the Magic Trunk, as well as newer acts such as Circus Incredible. Crafters such as the Masters of the Chainsaw and glassblower Ryan Gorthrup, new to to the fair, “were mesmerizing,” Breese said.
“We plan entertainment a year ahead,” Breese said. “We’re grateful to fairgoers who come and support our choices.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.