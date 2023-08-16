2023 Washington County FairThe Washington County Fair runs Aug. 21-27

Purchase Advanced Ride Tickets in the Fair Office, Online, or from one of our local resellers. The 2023 Washington Fair will be a great week of fun and excitement with new shows, music, events, new food, and agriculture displays!

This year includes a themed demolition derby with cars that look like cows!

Tractor pulls (classic and garden tractor), four-wheel-drive (gas- and diesel-fueled) and other classic fair competitions for foods, arts and crafts round out the week’s events.

Advanced Ride Tickets will not be mailed; please bring your confirmation page to the Fair Office to pick them up. Each Sheet has 20 tickets, and each ride takes between 3-5 tickets per ride. No Refund.

Support Local Youth by bidding at the Auction on Sunday, August 27th in the Beef Arena!

Games and music will be at large this weekend throughout the lower Adirondacks. Grab a drink and your wallet to help support local communities by shopping local.

Old school gamesSOUTH GLENS FALLS — On Saturday, Aug. 19 at 1:30 p.m., the historic Parks-Bentley Place in South Glens Falls will host a free, family program called “Games that Grandma and Grandpa Played.” The program centers on the games that were family favorites in days gone by.

When there were no electronics and few places to go for entertainment, forefathers and their children got creative. Many games played today have roots in ancient places like Phoenicia and Egypt. Learn about the history of games including dominoes, hopscotch, checkers, and cards, while discovering their roots.

Parks-Bentley Place is also open to the public for house tours from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday’s throughout the summer. Currently on display is an exhibition of military uniforms and gear from the Civil War through the conflict in Afghanistan.

Fort FestFORT EDWARD — Music, local vendors, and adult beverages will be served at Slickfin Brewing Company’s Second Annual Fort Fest on Saturday Aug. 19 from noon to 10 p.m.

Round up a crew of friends and relax for a day of music and fun in Fort Edward. The bands and musicians at this year’s festival will be Steve Candlen, Margo Macero, X-Halen, The East End Boys, Sonic Boom, and Jet City.

For food, Big Bear Co., Vested Veterans Grill, Stumpy’s Pizzeria, and more will be available.

Tickets are $10 which includes one free drink. Partial proceeds will benefit veteran’s mental health initiative.

TrekonderogaTICONDEROGA — Star Trek: Next Generation stars and a new Picard star will be appearing at the annual Trekonderoga event this weekend. Stars will have a live-on-stage presentation, be available for autographs, photo ops, set tours, and bridge chats.

Trekondergoa has quickly become a fan favorite, best known for its fun, relaxed atmosphere. Fans can get photo ops, autographs, and attend celebrity guest talks. Small crowd sizes keep events easily accessible and personal.

Panels and presentations cover a wide range of pop culture topics, and the weekend also includes a scale-model contest, trivia panels, a cosplay contest, and much more. For more: startrektour.com/trekonderoga/

LGFD August Craft ShowLAKE GEORGE — Enjoy artisans and crafters from all over the New York region and as far away as Maine, Vermont and Pennsylvania at the Lake George Fire Department August Craft Show.

While in town, take in the amazing Adirondack views from the boardwalk, savor a flavorful dish from one of Lake George’s many local restaurants, or enjoy a cruise on the lake.

Crafts and handmade items for all ages and occasions are discoverable at the event and will be Friday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 20. Admission is free and will be held in Shepard Park. Craft show hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

LGFD will be selling t-shirts and there will be games of chance like cornhole. The annual family festival is open to all members both in and outside of the Lake George community. For more: http://lgfdcraftshow.org/

Sip and paint on slateGRANVILLE — Join instructor Darcie Parrott on Aug. 29 as she leads participants step-by-step in how to create a colorful Zinnia flower on former slate roofing shingles sourced from the Slate Valley.

Registration fee includes one beverage ticket and a selection of savory and sweet snacks. Additional beverages will be available for purchase.

To register, please contact museum associate Wendy Bordwell at associate@slatevalleymuseum.org or 518-642-1417.

Tickets are $40 and pre-registration as well as pre-payment is required.

Sunset Boat CruiseTICONDEROGA — Enjoy a relaxing summer evening aboard the Carillon tour boat and revel in the region’s scenic beauty.

Toast to the King’s health with a complimentary cocktail of soldiers’ rum punch as you discover Ticonderoga’s rich maritime history. Let stories of armed schooners to Prohibition-era rum runners fire your imagination during your trip on Lake Champlain in this 1920s-style vessel.

A selection of beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks, and signature cocktails are available for purchase.

Please be sure to arrive 15-25 minutes prior to departure. The cruise will depart promptly at the appointed time. Ticket are $40 a person and does not include general admission to Fort Ticonderoga.

Sheer Madness at Lake George Dinner TheatreBy Paul Portner. Adapted by Bruce Jordan & Marilyn Abrams. Directed by Bruce Jordan

Shear Madness now through Aug. 26.

It’s a day like any other in beautiful Lake George Village. We’re at the Shear Madness Salon on Ottawa Street, when suddenly the lady upstairs gets knocked off! WHOdunit?!? Four suspects are interrogated by the Lake George Police- and one of them will be hauled off to jail.