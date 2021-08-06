Washington County Fair readies for reopening after missing a year

One of the fair’s purposes is educating the non-farm public about food production.

“We’re the state’s number one agricultural fair,” Breese said. “With the last year of food shortages, we were lucky because a lot of people (in the area) knew to go directly to farmers” for their food, she said.

Washington County has some of the most diverse agriculture in the state, Breese said. Dairy farming is the biggest industry, but the county bounty building showcases some of the many other local agricultural producers.

This year’s exhibitors and vendors will include Argyle Cheese Farmer, Hicks Orchard and Nessle Brothers Meats. The craft beverages corral will return from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, behind the county bounty building, to show off another part of the county’s farm enterprises: craft beers, wines and spirits.

A new brick walkway and garden will connect the county bounty building to the maple sugar house, the place to go for maple treats. The brick garden is a fundraiser for a new show barn, to replace the current tent, Breese said. Donors can have a brick inscribed with their name or can honor or commemorate someone else.