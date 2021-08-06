Washington County Fair readies for reopening after missing a year

EASTON — After losing 2020 to the pandemic, the Washington County Fair is looking forward to reopening for a full week of fair fun.
“The biggest thing is, we’re really looking forward to welcoming the community back,” said Rebecca Breese, the fair’s co-general manager. “We’re really grateful for the community support we’ve had this past year.”
The fair managers and directors continue to monitor the COVID situation, Breese said.
“If you’re not feeling well, don’t come. We’ll miss you,” but it’s more important to keep everyone safe, she said.
The fair, Aug. 23-29, has added hand-washing stations with running water, has stocked up on hand sanitizer, and has widened roads and pathways to help people stay apart. Unvaccinated visitors are asked to wear masks.
“We’re grateful to Washington County Public Health” for holding vaccination clinics at the fairgrounds and other efforts to fight the spread of COVID, Breese said.
Patrons are encouraged to buy tickets either online or in advance.
“That will get people to the fair quicker,” Breese said.
The blue ticket gate at the motor sports arena has been discontinued. All visitors will enter through the white gate, she said.
One of the fair’s purposes is educating the non-farm public about food production.
“We’re the state’s number one agricultural fair,” Breese said. “With the last year of food shortages, we were lucky because a lot of people (in the area) knew to go directly to farmers” for their food, she said.
Washington County has some of the most diverse agriculture in the state, Breese said. Dairy farming is the biggest industry, but the county bounty building showcases some of the many other local agricultural producers.
This year’s exhibitors and vendors will include Argyle Cheese Farmer, Hicks Orchard and Nessle Brothers Meats. The craft beverages corral will return from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, behind the county bounty building, to show off another part of the county’s farm enterprises: craft beers, wines and spirits.
A new brick walkway and garden will connect the county bounty building to the maple sugar house, the place to go for maple treats. The brick garden is a fundraiser for a new show barn, to replace the current tent, Breese said. Donors can have a brick inscribed with their name or can honor or commemorate someone else.
As always, dairy and beef cattle, sheep, goats, swine, poultry, rabbits and horses will take their turns in the show ring. The FFA Farmland will be back with young animals.
With time on their hands during the pandemic, and sometimes motivated by shortages at the supermarket, many people “got chickens and goats, learned to bake bread, and got crafty,” Breese said. Entries in those categories are all up, she said.
Amusements of America will return to the Midway with rides and Midway attractions. “Some (carnival) businesses did not make it” through 2020, Breese said. “We’re very grateful Amusements of America did.”
Labor shortages “are affecting everyone,” Breese said, “but we’re not short on vendors. People enjoy being here.”
Returning entertainment includes Circus Incredible, the racing pigs, Buffalo and Brandy, Buffalo Barfield, Jeff Williams, Smokey Green, Big Sky Country, and Our Region’s Got Talent hosted by radio station Hits 95.9. New performers include Roxy and the Road Kings, the New York Lounge Lizards and Skeeter Creek. A chainsaw artist and glass blower will make sculptures and decorative objects to be auctioned off on the fair’s last day.
Many local nonprofits rely on their booths at the fair for a big part of their annual budget. “Get your ice cream at the Lions Club, your breakfast at the 4-H, your burgers at the Boy Scouts and your chicken barbecue at the Argyle Fire Department,” Breese said.
Military Appreciation Day will be Thursday, with a ceremony to honor veterans at 10:30 a.m and veterans receiving half-price admission. Senior citizens will pay half-price on Wednesday.
With the fair canceled last year, the fair directors added some new events to help cover costs. Breese cited the Friday Food Truck Corral, a monthly gymkhana under the lights, summer movie nights and a holiday lights display. The response “has been wonderful,” Breese said.
But the fairgrounds exist for the fair.
“We’re just really excited to have everyone here,” Breese said.