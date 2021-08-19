Washington County Fair opens Monday for weeklong run

EASTON — Tents are rising, carnival rides are arriving and brightly colored vendors’ booths are going into place around the Washington County Fairgrounds as the fair prepares to open Monday.
Although fair directors continue to monitor COVID infection rates in the area, the 2021 fair will go on as scheduled, said the fair's co-general manager, Rebecca Breese.
“We’re really continuing to widen pathways, asking people to wear a mask if they’re not vaccinated, and stay home if you don’t feel well,” Breese said.
The fair is installing hand-washing stations with running water and will have hand sanitizer “all over,” she said.
“We encourage everyone to come and join at their own comfort level,” Breese said.
For those who haven’t yet had their shots, Washington County Public Health will hold a vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 28, behind the fair office.
The fairground gate opens at 5 p.m. Monday. The Greene Brothers, with special guest Smokey Greene, will perform at 6 and 8 p.m. The Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby, the first of two during fair week, will pit mini-trucks, mini-SUVs and full-size trucks and vans against each other starting at 7 p.m.
The second demolition derby, for cars and minivans, will be one of the fair’s closing events starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
There has been no lack of entries for the demolition derbies.
“It seems a lot of people are ready to smash cars,” Breese said.
One entry is a van that has been passed down in the same family for more than 20 years.
“The van can no longer do what it needs to do,” she said. “They’re going to send it off after years of service.”
Other motorsports events include truck and garden tractor pulls Wednesday afternoon and evening, antique tractor pulls starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, stock and superstock four-wheel-drive truck pulls on Thursday evening, out-of-field tractor pulls on Friday and the ever-popular NYTPA sanctioned tractor pulls starting at noon and 7 p.m. Saturday.
Rodeo fans can attend the WCF Pro-Rodeo at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday in the motorsports arena and the NBHA barrel races at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the horse arena. Horse shows, gymkhanas and draft horse and ox demonstrations continue through the week. Check the fair schedule for times and locations.
Thirty-one food vendors will sell drinks, snacks and meals at 42 locations across the fairgrounds, ranging from deep-fried treats to salads and vegetables to barbecued chicken and maple treats. Serving times start with breakfast and end with bedtime snacks. Twenty vendors have agreed to use local ingredients where possible, including the 4-H Food Booth, Argyle Fire and Rescue, F&W Caterers LLC, the Greenwich Lions Club and Uncle Spuds LLC. If those choices aren’t enough, a different food truck will be featured each day, Tuesday through Sunday, at the fair week food truck corral.
General admission is $12 per day for adults (ages 14 and up) and $36 for a week pass. Kids 13 and under and active-duty military enter free. Senior citizen day is Wednesday, with half-price admission for people aged 62 and older. Thursday is half-price day for veterans with ID.
To skip the wait at the ticket office, tickets can be ordered online for fair admission and carnival rides at www.washingtoncountyfair.com.