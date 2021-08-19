Washington County Fair opens Monday for weeklong run

There has been no lack of entries for the demolition derbies.

“It seems a lot of people are ready to smash cars,” Breese said.

One entry is a van that has been passed down in the same family for more than 20 years.

“The van can no longer do what it needs to do,” she said. “They’re going to send it off after years of service.”

Other motorsports events include truck and garden tractor pulls Wednesday afternoon and evening, antique tractor pulls starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, stock and superstock four-wheel-drive truck pulls on Thursday evening, out-of-field tractor pulls on Friday and the ever-popular NYTPA sanctioned tractor pulls starting at noon and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Rodeo fans can attend the WCF Pro-Rodeo at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday in the motorsports arena and the NBHA barrel races at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the horse arena. Horse shows, gymkhanas and draft horse and ox demonstrations continue through the week. Check the fair schedule for times and locations.