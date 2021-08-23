Washington County Fair opens for weeklong run

The decision to cancel the 2020 fair was painful but the right thing to do, he said.

“My prayer is that these young people and those who come after them will never have to have the fair canceled again,” he said.

Fair directors made some changes to the grounds as a result of the continuing risk of COVID, “but the fair is going on and will be fun,” he said.

Members of the Junior Committee, made up of volunteers 12 to 18 who help run the fair, talked about what it means to them and their families.

Alyce Harrington, a 4-H member, said her mother wouldn’t let her show cows at the fair until she was in the first grade, and then her calf lay down in the ring. Another year, she was so nervous in the show ring that she threw up — twice.

But “the experience helped me overcome my fears,” Harrington said. In Grade 7, she had the reserve champion Jersey calf.

The families of many members of the Junior Fair Committee have been involved for several generations.

"The fair has had a direct impact on my life and continues to shape our families’ lives,” said Maple Queen Lauryn Streicher.