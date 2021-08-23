Washington County Fair opens for weeklong run

EASTON — The Washington County Fairgrounds, dark during fair week in 2020, sprang to life Monday morning as exhibitors and workers prepared for this year's official opening at 5 p.m.
Trucks, tractors and cars, delivering propane, benches, vendors' booths, livestock, carnival equipment and other fair essentials, dodged pedestrians and cattle on the fairground’s roads.
Workers set up carnival rides and refreshment stands, spread mulch around displays and set up outdoor shops, while farm families and friends decorated livestock barns.
Judges had already been through the Youth and Homemade and Homegrown buildings, placing blue ribbons on prize flowers and vegetables, artwork and crafts.
With hundreds of people on the fairgrounds, the Fort Ann and Easton-Greenwich rescue squads were on duty near the fair office. Some food vendors, such as the 4-H Food Booth and Middle Falls Fire Department, were serving lunch, but the air wasn’t yet heavy with barbecue smoke and fried food aromas. Everything was a little cleaner, a little quieter and a little brighter than it would be later in the week.
The fair's president, Harry Booth, spoke at the 1 p.m. opening ceremony organized by the Washington County Fair Junior Committee.
The fair has had memorable weather disasters, with days lost to hurricanes and floods, Booth said, “but never in 60 years did we have to go through what we did last year.”
The decision to cancel the 2020 fair was painful but the right thing to do, he said.
“My prayer is that these young people and those who come after them will never have to have the fair canceled again,” he said.
Fair directors made some changes to the grounds as a result of the continuing risk of COVID, “but the fair is going on and will be fun,” he said.
Members of the Junior Committee, made up of volunteers 12 to 18 who help run the fair, talked about what it means to them and their families.
Alyce Harrington, a 4-H member, said her mother wouldn’t let her show cows at the fair until she was in the first grade, and then her calf lay down in the ring. Another year, she was so nervous in the show ring that she threw up — twice.
But “the experience helped me overcome my fears,” Harrington said. In Grade 7, she had the reserve champion Jersey calf.
The families of many members of the Junior Fair Committee have been involved for several generations.
"The fair has had a direct impact on my life and continues to shape our families’ lives,” said Maple Queen Lauryn Streicher.
For families who collaborate annually on projects like the fair’s maple sugar house, “the camaraderie is incredibly important,” she said.