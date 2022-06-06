Washington County Fair officials apply for grants to improve on-site broadband service

EASTON — The Washington County Fair is hoping a federal grant will help pay for better broadband service on the grounds.

“Anyone who’s ever come to the fair and tried to use a cellphone or a credit card reader knows the internet support just isn’t there,” said Rebecca Breese, the fair’s co-general manager.

The fair’s board of directors is trying to bring more events year-round to the fairground, “but they all need some sort of internet hookup,” she said.

For example, the Remote Access Medical mobile clinic that was held at the fairgrounds last year needed digital access to patients’ medical records. Educational programs want the option of having some participants attend with Zoom, she said. The fair office has a good connection, “but it slows way down during fair week,” when thousands of people are on the grounds with cellphones and laptops.

The fair's board of directors has applied for some federal grants “in hopes we could bring broadband access across the fairgrounds and better serving our community,” Breese said.

According to a public notice from the federal Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, the fair has applied for funding to install 15,000 feet of conduit pathways for copper and fiber-optic cables across the fairground’s 136 acres. The cables “will provide infrastructure with live broadcasting capabilities,” the notice says, and will be laid in trenches 4 feet deep by 4 feet across.

“There’s a lot of digging involved,” Breese said. “It’s no different from from running electrical or sewer lines.” The cables will “map out the fairgrounds,” following existing paths between buildings and sites.

The fair has applied for around $500,000, Breese said. The grant has a matching requirement but Breese declined to say how much the fair would have to contribute or how it would raise the funds.

As part of the grant process, the Economic Development Administration is reviewing the project’s potential impacts on the environment and historic properties. Comments are due at the administration’s Philadelphia office by June 11. The complete public notice is on the fair’s website, www.washingtoncountyfair.com.

Breese said the fairgrounds has undergone environmental and historic preservation reviews for other projects, and she didn’t expect any problems now. The fair has operated at its Route 29 site since 1961. The only historic buildings on the grounds — a summer kitchen and one-room schoolhouse — were moved there as part of the farm museum.

Breese wasn’t sure when the grant might be awarded. In any case, it won’t interfere with the 2022 fair, which is scheduled from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28.

“We hope if (the application) is approved to start construction this fall,” she said.

A contractor will be chosen through a bidding process.

