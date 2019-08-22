On Tuesday morning, several small groups of kids in red Capitol District YMCA Summer Camp T-shirts were exploring the exhibits at the Washington County Fair, some for the first time.
The group of about 60, elementary-school age children from the Scotia YMCA, were part of the Washington County Fair camp for kids.
“Fair Camp is offered to local and regional (non-profit) groups. It’s free,” said Renee St. Jacques, who was leading one of the groups, explaining that the Washington County Fair Junior Committee offers agricultural tours of the fair as part of the camp experience.
Started in 2012, St. Jacques said the camp gives urban youth an opportunity to learn about farming and where their food comes from.
For Fair Camp, the groups are paired with camp counselors, like St. Jacques, and they are given a behind the scenes experience, meeting farm families and their animals, she said.
Additionally, Fair Campers, who bring their lunches, can go the various entertainment offerings while at the fair.
Finally, back at the fair
Standing near the photo op hay bale turned burgeoning ice cream cone, retired school teacher, Pam Teague, was getting her picture taken.
“I just walked in,” she said, her excitement contagious. “I’m making my Mom take all my pictures, at everything.”
Teague’s mother lives just about a mile from the Easton fairgrounds, but for the past 35 years, when fair time rolled around, Teague, who lives in Gainesville, Florida, was already in school, teaching.
“I grew up here,” she said. “But this is the first time I’ve been back to the fair in 35 years.”
But her retirement made the trip home possible at fair time this year.
“I’m overwhelmed,” she said, laughing.
Hundreds of pounds of pollock
Moby Dicks fish fry, an Argyle caterer, sells hundreds of pounds of fresh pollock at the fair. The fried fish sandwich, served in a hotdog roll and topped with loads of tarter sauce is made fresh and is steaming hot, long after its purchase.
On Tuesday night, Moby Dick’s workers said it was hard to say how much they sold on Tuesday, but they were fairly certain it was more than 100 pounds of fish. That means, for the entire week, the amount of pollock eater at the fair could reach a 1,000 pounds, or more.
Judges with experience
One of the Washington County livestock show judges, Andy Reynolds, who was busy judging a steady stream of youth dairy cows on Tuesday morning, knows a lot about good cows.
Part of the Reyncrest Farm family in Western New York, Reynolds and his family milk 1,200 registered Holsteins and farm 2,400 acres.
Just two weeks ago, one of Reynold’s cows was ranked a reserve junior champion at the Erie County Fair.
Proud Papa
On Wednesday, Mike Bittel, president of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, was thrilled about his son’s showmanship success at the Washington County Fair. And despite the fair’s foul weather closure, the livestock shows continued.
“My son just finished 14th out of 190,” Bittel said at the fair on Wednesday afternoon. “That’s really great.”
According to Bittel, his son, Christian Bittel of Aghamora Dairy in Greenwich finished in the top 14 in the Showmanship Championship. There were over 190 participating, he said.
BOCES teaching at the fair
Students and instructors from BOCES will be doing career skills demonstrations all day Friday at the fair. You can find them near the racing pigs.
Learn the latest in piping techniques in HVAC, build a tool box in Building Trades, meet a SkillsUSA medal winner, see a mini-excavator demo in Environmental Conservation, learn about on-board vehicle communications in Auto Tech and get a free cookie.
Other BOCES demonstrations on Friday include, the latest trends in hair braiding and manicures, auto dent repair along with a free wet sanding kit, sample a grilled cheese, bacon and jam sandwich along with homemade potato chips. See fair schedule (https://www.washingtoncountyfair.com/schedule) for times.
— Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli
Demolition Derby
The Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby kicked off the fair Monday night, with plenty of mud spray to go around.
Drivers in four-cylinder, six- and eight-cylinder engines, full-size trucks and mini trucks competed to be the last vehicle standing in their class.
The vehicles must be stripped of all glass and trim, but plenty of cars had more than a little fender bender damage by the end of the night. One car caught fire, causing the driver to evacuate through the front windshield.
— Gwendolyn Craig
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.