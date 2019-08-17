New to the fair Tuesday

Tues., Aug. 20

​Sign Up to Reserve a Spot for 3D Sphere Building w/ Legos in Entertainment Tent #1, Presented by Bricks by Ian

12 to 5:45 p.m., 3-D Lego Sphere Building in Entertainment Tent #1

1 to 7 p.m., Glass Blower behind the Commercial Building

​1:30 p.m., Circus Incredible on Bluebird Road

​2:30 p.m., Wine & Cheese Pairing Demonstration in the County Bounty, Presented by Mary Barnhart of Victory View Vineyard featuring Washington County wine & cheese

​2:30 p.m., Craig Wright - Bike Stunt Show in Entertainment Area #2

​4 p.m., Cheesecake Sampling in the County Bounty Building, Nuns of New Skete

​4 to 8 p.m., Craft Beverages by the Glass in the County Bounty Building, Featuring Washington County Products

​​6:30 p.m., Green the Band in Entertainment Tent #1