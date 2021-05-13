Washington County Fair is on

EASTON — The Washington County Fair is planning to open this year, after having to cancel during the pandemic last summer.

“Holy Smokes, we are having a Fair!” the fair posted Thursday morning on Facebook.

Presale tickets are available now for the fair, which will run Aug. 23 through Aug. 29.

Fair entries will be accepted starting in June. Fair officials advised those who have an entry planned to watch the fair’s Facebook page and website, as well as subscribing to the fair’s newsletter, to learn more as details are finalized.

Amusement parks and outdoor social gatherings are now allowed in New York state, but fair officials said they are still waiting specific guidance regarding county fairs.

They noted that time is running short: many fairs open in less than 70 days.

On April 26, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state fair in Syracuse would go on, with a 50% capacity limit.

However, capacity limits for most industries have now been dropped in favor of 6-foot social distancing. It’s not yet clear what the rules for county fairs will be, but on April 26 Cuomo said the rules at the state fair would be as follows:

Daily admission will be limited to 50% of capacity, with tickets sold separately for each outdoor area to control capacity throughout the fair. The fair will be divided into areas, such as midway rides, food and drink, concerts, and farm displays.

All buildings will be closed except for bathrooms.

Anyone eating or drinking must be seated.

Attendance at concerts and live performances will be limited to ensure social distancing.

Masks and social distancing will be required throughout the fair.

