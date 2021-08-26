Washington County Fair honors service members

EASTON — Veterans, active-duty service members and their families and friends gathered Thursday morning at the Washington County Fair for a Military-Veteran Appreciation Day ceremony.
Keynote speaker Brigadier Gen. Michael Swezey, retired commander of the New York Army National Guard, said he originally planned to thank Vietnam veterans, but needed to address the situation in Afghanistan.
His comments were made just prior to Thursday's terrorist attacks at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan, an attack that killed at least 60 Afghans and 12 U.S. troops.
The images of desperate people crammed into the bellies of C-17 transport planes threaten to replace the pictures of people trying to board Huey helicopters from the rooftop of the U.S. embassy during the fall of Saigon, Swezey said.
“Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom, was your sacrifice worth it?” Swezey asked.
Swezey listed several benefits of 20 years of American military presence in Afghanistan, starting with denying terrorists a safe haven from which they could plan attacks on the U.S.
“It certainly kept evil away from us,” Swezey said.
Although there are dark days ahead for the Afghan people, “Afghanistan’s story is not over,” Swezey said.
Americans and their allies “have planted the seeds of freedom” in the country, and thousands of girls and boys have received educations.
“Freedom will ultimately prevail,” Swezey said. “Your sacrifice will make a lasting difference in Afghanistan in the centuries ahead.”
Gary Squires and David Seymour, members of the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard, folded and presented an American flag to Elsie Jackson of Salem. Jackson’s first husband, World War II sailor John L. Rafter, was killed at the age of 19 on the U.S. Ticonderoga during a Japanese kamikaze attack. Her second husband, Ronald Jackson, was a World War II Army corporal who served in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. He died in 2000. Master of Ceremonies Scott Lamb, director of the Saratoga National Cemetery, called Jackson “a pillar in her own family and a pillar in her community.”
Morris Wells, commander of American Legion Post 574 in Hudson Falls, did a brief table ceremony in tribute to POW/MIAs. The small table had symbolic objects such as a lemon slice for the bitter fate of those captured and missing, salt for the tears of the missing and their families, a red rose for the life of each missing person, and a lighted candle for hope and unconquerable spirit.
Other participants included the Patriot Guard Riders, New York; the color guard of Post 574; bagpiper Everett Mayhew Jr.; the Washington County Fair Junior Committee; Keyorrie Wilson, a 2021 JROTC graduate of Albany High School, who sang the national anthem; and Lt. Col. Douglas Brock, state chaplain of the NY National Guard, who gave the invocation and benediction.
A number of veterans and active-duty military support groups had tables, including American Gold Star Mothers Inc.; Blue Star Mothers of the Capital Region; #HicksStrong Inc., a suicide prevention group that helps service members; Adirondack Peer to Peer; and Woofs for Warriors, which places and trains dogs with veterans who would benefit from an emotional support or therapy dog.
Rebecca Breese, fair co-general manager, said she was approached two years ago by Cindy Roberts, president of the state chapter of American Gold Star Mothers, about doing something at the fair to recognize veterans and their families.
“We wanted to bring together the people to make this happen,” Breese said. “It’s important to recognize what’s been done for us by our military.”
“No vet ever dies if we say their name, remember them for their legacy, and thank them for their service,” Lamb said.