Washington County Fair honors service members

Americans and their allies “have planted the seeds of freedom” in the country, and thousands of girls and boys have received educations.

“Freedom will ultimately prevail,” Swezey said. “Your sacrifice will make a lasting difference in Afghanistan in the centuries ahead.”

Gary Squires and David Seymour, members of the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard, folded and presented an American flag to Elsie Jackson of Salem. Jackson’s first husband, World War II sailor John L. Rafter, was killed at the age of 19 on the U.S. Ticonderoga during a Japanese kamikaze attack. Her second husband, Ronald Jackson, was a World War II Army corporal who served in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. He died in 2000. Master of Ceremonies Scott Lamb, director of the Saratoga National Cemetery, called Jackson “a pillar in her own family and a pillar in her community.”

Morris Wells, commander of American Legion Post 574 in Hudson Falls, did a brief table ceremony in tribute to POW/MIAs. The small table had symbolic objects such as a lemon slice for the bitter fate of those captured and missing, salt for the tears of the missing and their families, a red rose for the life of each missing person, and a lighted candle for hope and unconquerable spirit.