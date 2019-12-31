Washington County Fair gets international honors

EASTON — Rising from a pool of thousands, the Washington County Fair won three first place international awards in December.
"We competed against fairs from around the world," said Rebecca Breese, marketing and sponsorship manager for the fair, and, she added, the included large state fairs, too. "The thing is, this particular year, they had a significant increase in applicants, by the thousands."
Categories for the International Association of Fairs and Expositions competition spanned the fair industry, from newspaper ads to off-season fair events and everything in between, Breese said.
The assocation is a nonprofit that serves state, provincial, regional, and county agricultural fairs, shows, exhibitions and expositions.
The winners were selected by a panel of fair industry professionals and the awards presented at the December convention in San Antonio.
When notified of the wins, Breese said, she first verified the association had the right fair, because there are so many Washington County fairs that, last year, local organizers were notified they won, but it was actually another Washington County Fair.
This year, however, it was their triple win.
The fair won in the communications category for its "Holy Smokes" radio commercial; in the agricultural category for a photograph of the "Horticulture Display," featuring the produce of Washington County grown by 4-H members; and for an agricultural video from "The Big Push" exhibit, featuring the history of Salem's Woody Hill Farm.
The "Holy Smokes" commercial, narrated by Donna Frank, was a surprise to the judges. Frank, who has been narrating the fair ads for a number of years, recorded seven this year, highlighting each day of the fair.
"It caught the judge off-guard," said Breese. "She said it was a great way to keep people engaged ... when played at the convention, received laughter and appreciation for the creative way of announcing the arrival of the County Fair."
The video complemented the "Big Push" calf-birthing station at the fair and was part of an effort to educate fair-goers about farms.
The video, about three minutes long, features Woody Hill Farm and the Shelden family in Salem, and with the exception of music, was silent so it did not disturb the cows giving birth at the exhibit. It details a day in the life of a cow at the 1,300-head farm, including what's on the menu, what the cow does all day and how the food is grown and recycled back to the cows.
"The judges said they wished more fairs would do this type of video," she said. "You have to make sure it's not too long, but you have to make it full enough to tell the story."
As far as the still photo of the horticulture display, Breese said it was a bit of a stretch.
"We went out on a limb on that," she said. "The judges really liked the colors of the vegetables against the rustic wood."
Breese said it was wonderful to be able to share information about the fair with people from around the world.
"We're incredibly honored," she said. "It is a tremendous honor to hear our commercial and see our photos in front of thousands of fair professionals from around the world and share with them our special county fair ... To be able to share our little corner of the world with them."
