Washington County Fair gets international honors

The "Holy Smokes" commercial, narrated by Donna Frank, was a surprise to the judges. Frank, who has been narrating the fair ads for a number of years, recorded seven this year, highlighting each day of the fair.

"It caught the judge off-guard," said Breese. "She said it was a great way to keep people engaged ... when played at the convention, received laughter and appreciation for the creative way of announcing the arrival of the County Fair."

The video complemented the "Big Push" calf-birthing station at the fair and was part of an effort to educate fair-goers about farms.

The video, about three minutes long, features Woody Hill Farm and the Shelden family in Salem, and with the exception of music, was silent so it did not disturb the cows giving birth at the exhibit. It details a day in the life of a cow at the 1,300-head farm, including what's on the menu, what the cow does all day and how the food is grown and recycled back to the cows.

"The judges said they wished more fairs would do this type of video," she said. "You have to make sure it's not too long, but you have to make it full enough to tell the story."

As far as the still photo of the horticulture display, Breese said it was a bit of a stretch.