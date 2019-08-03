EASTON — With the Washington County Fair opening just around the corner, fair officials are busy putting the finishing touches on details of the weeklong event that drew a record 129,000 last year.
And when Rebecca Breese, marketing and sponsorship coordinator, shared that she had a couple of exciting things to talk about for this year's fair, the list grew well beyond a few, as Breeze detailed new and exciting offerings on each day the fair runs.
"On Tuesday we have Circus Incredible and we are excited to welcome them back," she said. "Also on Tuesday (for over 21) we have craft beer by the glass. We have seven breweries and one winery."
Slated to open at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, the Washington County Fair, dubbed "New York's No. 1 Agricultural Fair," runs through Aug. 25, with a packed schedule of events and activities.
And as Breese, who also works with the Cooperative Extension, shares information about each day's events, it's obvious she loves the fair and most things related to the county's farmers and artisans.
"It's been part of my life for as long as I can remember," she said, detailing her childhood 4-H adventures.
Reminiscent of agricultural fairs of the the 1950s and 1960s, the Washington County Fair embraces local riches: food, farmers, businesses and artisans.
"It's a place to see your neighbors," said General Manager Mark St. Jacques. "The fair is a place the community can come together to bring the whole family in a positive learning environment. It's a big social that goes back to the traditional agricultural fairs."
But St. Jacques added that they also embrace the new and innovative in agriculture.
"We have to stay with the times tied to agriculture," he said.
Since 2000, Amusements of America has provided the midway rides, and they are returning again this year.
"It is a family-run business," said Breese.
The food is always a must-stop part of the fair, and Breese said that Many of the vendors get their supplies from local farms.
"The big thing this year, the vendors will have little signs that use the local made in New York signs," she said, adding that the fair is a good place to learn about how local food is produced.
On Tuesday, for an additional $5, fairgoers can learn how to make a 3D sphere out of Legos, and keep the creation.
"For 45 minutes, Bricks by Ian will lead them in the building," said Breese. "It's a real art form."
Also on tap are all the livestock events, bands, a rodeo, give-aways, a rooster crowing contest, a Vietnam Veteran's ceremony, tractor pulls, farming and 4-H demonstrations, chain saw and glass blowing art, to name a few.
The Washington County Junior Committee, comprised on 12 to 17 year-olds, will lead fair goers on livestock tours so they can learn about the animals and meet some of the farmers.
"Phil Rea of Reafield Farm planned it, he got all the volunteers," Breese said.
And one event that's been getting lots of online buzz is the "Our Region's Got Talent" contest at 7 p.m. Friday.
"They have been holding preliminary contests online," said Breese, adding that this is a Hits 95.9 event. "The finale is here."
According to St. Jacques, even on a bad weather day there is lots to do, see and eat because there are so many undercover areas.
