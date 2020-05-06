Washington County Fair continues planning for weeklong event in August

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EASTON — Organizers of the Washington County Fair expect the 137th annual fair to go on, said Rebecca Breese, the fair’s marketing and sponsorship manager.

“We have time on our side,” Breese said, noting that the fair opens on Aug. 24 this year. “We’re still actively planning and moving ahead with contracts.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair’s board of directors canceled or postponed all events at the fairgrounds through the end of June. That included cancellation of the May antiques show and June volunteer appreciation day, and rescheduling the Tour of the Battenkill bicycle race and Winter Raptor Festival for September and October, respectively.

As of early May, the summer schedule was planned to start with a Fourth of July fireworks display. An antiques fair in early August and the Adirondack Wool and Arts Festival in September are expected to be held as planned.

The fair has been adding to its health and safety plan with advice from state and federal health authorities and fair associations, Breese said.

“We’re grateful for the groups so we can assure safety for everyone,” she said.