Washington County Fair concludes weeklong run

Washington County Fair

Yorkmont Farm in Hampton won Premier Breeder and Premier Exhibitor honors for the nine Holsteins and one Guernsey cow they showed at this year's Washington County Fair. Dad Dave Perry, right, son Brent Perry, left, and daughter Brittany Perry-Novick stand by a display board with their awards. Their cow Yorkmont Daniel Boone is behind them.

EASTON — With perfect fair weather Saturday, the 2022 Washington County Fair may have set a new attendance record, fair co-manager Rebecca Breese said Sunday.

“It’s back up to where it was pre-COVID,” Breese said.

The big draws on Saturday are the afternoon and evening heats of the NYTPA sanctioned tractor pulls. Although the numbers aren’t final, the gate Saturday was robust enough to rival previous one-day records, Breese said. The high follows 2020, when the fair didn’t happen, and 2021, when pandemic restrictions were in effect and the fair was scaled back.

This past week, “it felt like (the fair) was back to what it used to be,” Breese said. “I’m proud of the team here. Everyone worked hard and put together an amazing event.”

Washington County Fair

Dale Grinnell, a volunteer with the Washington County Historical Society, greets visitors to the Delaware & Hudson caboose on Sunday at the Washington County Fair. The caboose, part of the Farm Museum, received a new coat of paint this year to mark its 31st anniversary on the fairgrounds.

Animal entries were up in 2022, Breese said. The cows, goats, chickens, and other livestock aren’t just for entertainment. Part of the fair’s mission is agricultural education.

“I can’t emphasize that enough,” Breese said.

Along with competitions in the show ring, the fair was able to bring in Northeast Dairy Promotion’s truck for free milk samples on Saturday and New York Maple Producers’ Maple Experience trailer. Other farm-related businesses gave out samples of ice cream and beef jerky.

The popular dairy promotion truck was last at the fair several years ago.

“We were excited to get that back,” Breese said.

Washington County Fair

Kim Markey, of Cambridge, holds Diva, her chocolate Bearded Silkie hen, on Sunday at the Washington County Fair. The fair wrapped up its weeklong run on Sunday evening in Easton.

As of midday Sunday, four calves — Anya, Mac, Ollie, and Rose — had been born at the Big Push Birthing Center. Cows came from Ideal Dairy in Kingsbury. The birthing center, in its fourth year, gives non-farmers the opportunity to see how milk production starts.

Washington County is best known for its dairy farms, but local farmers also produce beef, pork, lamb, goats, poultry, and fruits and vegetables, all represented at the fair.

Washington County Fair

Brockton Nowakowski of Greenwich pans for rocks and minerals at the Finders Keepers mining booth Sunday at the Washington County Fair. Brockton's favorite find was an arrowhead.

“Agriculture is alive and well in Washington County,” Breese said. “Everyone did a phenomenal job.”

Health and safety are important at the fair. Breese thanked Glens Falls Hospital, a new fair partner, for setting up sunscreen dispensers in the restrooms and around the grounds. Fred’s Tents, another new partner, set up the tent sheltering the main entrance gate.

The fair opened Aug. 22 and ran until Sunday evening. The rides may shut down but some exhibitors, vendors, entertainers and staff are always on the grounds.

“Everyone is exhausted but also melancholy because it’s almost over,” Breese said.

Vendors could pack up and animals could be led to trailers for the drive home starting around 9 p.m. Sunday.

“At 4 p.m. tomorrow, it will all be gone,” Breese said. The feeling she has when the fair is over “is the oddest thing.”

In March, the fair coordinated its future dates “with all our fair friends,” Breese said. The 2023 fair is set for Aug. 19-25.

The 2022 fair is gone but the grounds won’t be empty. Upcoming events include Food Truck Fridays on Sept. 16 and Oct. 14, the Remote Area Medical Clinic on Sept. 17-18, the Adirondack Wool and Arts Festival on Sept. 24-25, movies in the Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 6-8, and Holiday Lighted Nights on Nov. 25 to Dec. 30.

“We’re actually here year-round,” Breese said.

Washington County Fair

The Hill Country Cloggers perform Sunday at the Washington County Fair.
