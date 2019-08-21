{{featured_button_text}}

EASTON — The Washington County Fair is closed to the public on Wednesday due to the weather. 

Fair organizers announced the schedule change on its Facebook page Wednesday morning. 

According to organizers, livestock competitions will be held throughout the day pending weather, but will be closed to the public.

Greenwich Supervisor Sara Idleman posted the following on her Facebook page Wednesday morning to alert the public.

"The Washington County Fair is closed today (Wednesday). After consulting with the National Weather Service and Washington County Public Safety and with the threat of more storms and high winds late afternoon and evening, they chose, for public safety reasons. to close. Senior Day will be moved to tomorrow."

According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon and into tonight that may include damaging wind gusts, large hail and the possibility of an isolated tornado. Expect heavy rain with isolated flash flooding.

Senior and Veterans's days will be honored on Thursday for $6 admission.  

For more details on the fair visit https://www.washingtoncountyfair.com/come-to-the-fair or follow them on social media.

More details will be posted on poststar.com as they become available.

