EASTON — The Washington County Fair is closed to the public on Wednesday due to the weather.
Fair organizers announced the schedule change on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.
According to organizers, livestock competitions will be held throughout the day pending weather, but will be closed to the public.
Greenwich Supervisor Sara Idleman posted the following on her Facebook page Wednesday morning to alert the public.
"The Washington County Fair is closed today (Wednesday). After consulting with the National Weather Service and Washington County Public Safety and with the threat of more storms and high winds late afternoon and evening, they chose, for public safety reasons. to close. Senior Day will be moved to tomorrow."
According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon and into tonight that may include damaging wind gusts, large hail and the possibility of an isolated tornado. Expect heavy rain with isolated flash flooding.
Senior and Veterans's days will be honored on Thursday for $6 admission.
For more details on the fair visit https://www.washingtoncountyfair.com/come-to-the-fair or follow them on social media.
More details will be posted on poststar.com as they become available.
Washington County Fair
The Washington County Fair kicked off Monday in Easton and continues through Sunday.
EASTON — On Tuesday morning, the rides were quiet, the food vendors still chopping, dicing and prepping for the first full day of the weeklong…
EASTON — Just inside and to the right of the Ag Center at the Washington County Fair is Sarah the Cheese Lady, carving long deep yellow strand…
I've watched a couple of demolition derbies in my life, and Monday's at the Washington County Fair got a little bit fiery.
Officials kicked off the Washington County Fair Monday along with young adult leaders representing a variety of organizations. Several Washington County supervisors and members of Operation Adopt A Soldier were also in attendance. The fair continues through Sunday at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
EASTON — The tents are up; the carnival rides are tilting, whirling and spinning; the barns and stalls are ready for the cows, pigs, horses, g…
EASTON — With the Washington County Fair opening just around the corner, fair officials are busy putting the finishing touches on details of t…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.