Washington County Fair cancels July 4 fireworks event; organizers cancel Salem parade

EASTON — The Fourth of July fireworks at the Washington County fairgrounds have been canceled, fair organizers announced Thursday afternoon.
The free event was supposed to be a 4 p.m. party that ended with fireworks at dusk. The event was supposed to feature food and a cornhole tournament.
Fair organizers are rescheduling for July 4, 2021.
Salem's 2020 Art and Plowfest/Fourth of July Parade has also been canceled, organizers announced on Thursday afternoon.
