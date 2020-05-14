Washington County Fair cancels July 4 fireworks event; organizers cancel Salem parade

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EASTON — The Fourth of July fireworks at the Washington County fairgrounds have been canceled, fair organizers announced Thursday afternoon.

The free event was supposed to be a 4 p.m. party that ended with fireworks at dusk. The event was supposed to feature food and a cornhole tournament.

Fair organizers are rescheduling for July 4, 2021.

Salem's 2020 Art and Plowfest/Fourth of July Parade has also been canceled, organizers announced on Thursday afternoon.

