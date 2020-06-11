Washington County Fair canceled

“It’s just a shame we can’t have it,” said Greenwich Supervisor Donald Ward. “Especially with everything we’ve been going through, it would be really great at the end of August before school starts to have an event that people could get out to, have some good food, see the ag that’s in the area.”

He commended the fair organizers for holding out as long as they could before canceling. Ward staffs the Republican booth at the fair, and he attends every day. He likes the sausage and peppers.

He also enjoys the vendors, the livestock and the people he sees every year.

“It’s just a shame that another long tradition goes by the wayside for a year,” he said. “I think it does affect people emotionally.”

The cancellation has caused a lot of mental anguish, said Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell, who runs a 300-acre farm. He has attended the fair every year, from age 6 to 50.

“For farmers, it’s tough because it’s a whole family outing for the whole week and it’s one of their biggest events,” he said.

Fair organizers are asking that, instead of sharing frustration, people take time to share fair memories.