Washington County Fair canceled

EASTON — Steven Smith started showing Gettyvue Farm Holsteins at the Washington County Fair when he was 6 years old. But his first trip to the fair was at 10 months old.
He always enjoyed the rides and seeing other farm kids from the southern portion of the county that he only saw once a year.
Now his children, Jaiden and Beckett, show Ideal Dairy Holsteins every August during the fair.
“It’s a good life experience of learning to take care of animals,” said Smith.
But his kids didn’t start preparing in April to show their cows as usual. They just had a feeling the fair would be canceled.
Washington County Fair organizers announced the cancellation Wednesday. The annual agricultural event was supposed to be Aug. 24-30.
“You just don’t think of August without the Washington County Fair,” said Rebecca Breese, a fair co-manager, who has been going to the fair since she was 6 months old.
The Washington County Fair has been celebrating the agriculture industry in the community since 1890. This year would have been marked the 60th at the Old Schuylerville Road location in the town of Easton.
Last year, the fair attracted 125,000 people to the seven-day event.
Next year’s fair is planned for Aug. 23-29, 2021.
“I’m heartbroken, too,” Breese said. “I’m downright devastated.”
Fair organizers based the cancellation decision on the community’s safety. They said they had not received guidelines from the state regarding mass gatherings.
“We were really kind of hoping to wait a little bit longer and kind of see what happens,” Breese said, “but unfortunately, a lot of people don’t realize the huge economic impact that the fair has on the community.”
Vendors and exhibitors would be getting ready right now to attend to the fair. A decision had to be made.
“If we could, we’d wait until Aug. 24, but unfortunately planning for a fair starts a year before that fair even happens,” she said.
“There are people that just lost their livelihood or people that unfortunately, the fair was the last hope,” Breese said. “We’ve had a lot of tears today. We’ve had a lot of really sad conversations.”
The cancellation is sad but prudent, said Laura Oswald, director of Washington County Economic Development.
“The fair is the largest event in the county that draws in thousands of people who are able to experience a bit of Washington County,” Oswald said. “The COVID crisis has had extensive cultural and economic impact this year, but I am sure the fair will be better than ever next year.”
“It’s just a shame we can’t have it,” said Greenwich Supervisor Donald Ward. “Especially with everything we’ve been going through, it would be really great at the end of August before school starts to have an event that people could get out to, have some good food, see the ag that’s in the area.”
He commended the fair organizers for holding out as long as they could before canceling. Ward staffs the Republican booth at the fair, and he attends every day. He likes the sausage and peppers.
He also enjoys the vendors, the livestock and the people he sees every year.
“It’s just a shame that another long tradition goes by the wayside for a year,” he said. “I think it does affect people emotionally.”
The cancellation has caused a lot of mental anguish, said Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell, who runs a 300-acre farm. He has attended the fair every year, from age 6 to 50.
“For farmers, it’s tough because it’s a whole family outing for the whole week and it’s one of their biggest events,” he said.
Fair organizers are asking that, instead of sharing frustration, people take time to share fair memories.
The fairgrounds are still planning to host the “Fantastic Food Truck Corral” on Fridays in June. And some area schools may hold graduation ceremonies at the fairgrounds. Cancellation of the Fourth of July fireworks and party was announced in May.
There were special ceremonies and new events planned for the fairground's 60th anniversary.
“Our community partners have already committed to next year,” Breese said, “so we look forward to bringing those special events to our 61st anniversary.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
