Washington County Fair another pandemic cancellation

EASTON — The Washington County Fair announced Thursday there will be no fair this year.

The fair was scheduled starting Aug. 24 through Aug. 30 and was planning a 60th anniversary at its Old Schuylerville Road location.

Organizers announced the fair will return Aug. 23 to Aug. 29, 2021.

In a message to fairgoers and the community organizers wrote:

"After planning for our 60th anniversary, over the last year, we made the emotional and challenging decision to postpone the 2020 Washington County Fair. Our Fair is so special because of the people that visit our grounds year after year; whether you have been visiting us for 60 years or just one, we understand the disappointment you are feeling about August ending without a Washington County Fair.

We ask that over the next few weeks as a year's worth of planning is adjusted that instead of sharing just your frustration with us that you take this time to share with us your memories and the good times you have had at previous Washington County Fairs."

The announcement comes a day after the cancellation of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.

