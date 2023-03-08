The Washington County Department of Public Safety has been advised that Spectrum land line (VOIP) customers may be experiencing intermittent ability to dial 911 or re-routing 911 calls to other non-emergency numbers.

In a news release on Wednesday morning, the county said its public safety office has contacted Spectrum and Verizon and will provide updates as they are received.

For anyone attempting to reach 911 directly in Washington County to report an emergency and having an inability to get through, contact the Department of Public Safety's 911 Communications Center at (518) 747-3325 or via 911 on your cell phone (service dependent).