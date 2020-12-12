Washington County experiences contact tracing delays; Warren County hits record quarantine number

Warren County on Saturday reported that there were more people under mandatory quarantine than at any point in the pandemic, while Washington County officials warned that contact tracing efforts are taking longer due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

There are 443 people under mandatory quarantine in Warren County, the most at any one time since the pandemic took root in New York in March, according to Warren County Health Services. The county also reported 20 additional cases and 20 additional recoveries.

Five of the new cases are related to previous exposures, while three others contracted the virus after being exposed by a household member. Two other cases are related to workplace exposure.

But 10 of the cases are still under investigation, though some are believed to be workplace exposures.

Health Services reported that 127 people in the county are infected, including four who are hospitalized. One person is in critical condition and three others are considered moderately ill. The remaining 123 cases are all said to be mildly ill.

Meanwhile, Washington County Public Health reported that contact tracing efforts are taking up to 48 hours to complete due to the increasing number of positive cases.