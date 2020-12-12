Washington County experiences contact tracing delays; Warren County hits record quarantine number

Warren County on Saturday reported that there were more people under mandatory quarantine than at any point in the pandemic, while Washington County officials warned that contact tracing efforts are taking longer due to the surge in coronavirus cases.
There are 443 people under mandatory quarantine in Warren County, the most at any one time since the pandemic took root in New York in March, according to Warren County Health Services. The county also reported 20 additional cases and 20 additional recoveries.
Five of the new cases are related to previous exposures, while three others contracted the virus after being exposed by a household member. Two other cases are related to workplace exposure.
But 10 of the cases are still under investigation, though some are believed to be workplace exposures.
Health Services reported that 127 people in the county are infected, including four who are hospitalized. One person is in critical condition and three others are considered moderately ill. The remaining 123 cases are all said to be mildly ill.
Meanwhile, Washington County Public Health reported that contact tracing efforts are taking up to 48 hours to complete due to the increasing number of positive cases.
The county reported 17 new cases Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases to 98.
Eleven of the new cases in Washington County are related to previous COVID cases, but six are said to be community spread with no identifiable source of origin.
Anyone who has been notified that they have been in contact with a COVID-positive person is asked to self-quarantine until contact tracers can reach out.
Washington County isn't the only place where contact tracing has been slowed due to the rise in new cases.
Earlier this week, Saratoga County Public Health Services reported similar issues with its contact tracing efforts and asked residents to reach out to close contacts in the event they tested positive.
Support Local Journalism
Argyle Elementary goes remote
A person who was inside Argyle Elementary school tested positive for the virus.
In a statement posted to its website, the district did not say when the person was inside the school, but noted the person is in quarantine and cannot return until they are cleared by the county’s health department.
There will be no in-person classes at the elementary school on Monday to allow for contact tracing and disinfecting, but classes are expected to resume on Tuesday.
Students at Argyle Junior-Senior High School are unaffected by the closure.
Langan School
The Langan School at Prospect Center in Queensbury will be switching to remote learning until Jan. 4 after a staff member tested positive for the virus on Friday.
In a statement, the school said the switch to remote learning is in the best interest of its students and staff considering the surge in cases throughout the region.
"Langan School at Prospect Center school administration in coordination with our medical director and the local health department have determined that it is in the best interest of our students and staff to move to complete virtual education for students in grades K-12," the school said in a statement.
Saturday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 20 new cases, for a total of 681 confirmed cases. The county reported 20 additional recoveries, but 127 people are still sick and 443 are under mandatory quarantine. Four people are hospitalized.
- Washington County reported 17 new cases, for a total of 544 confirmed cases. One person has recovered, but 98 others are still sick. One person is hospitalized.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekends.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 163 new cases, for a positive test rate of 5.8%. The weekly average 6.7%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 3.7% and a seven-day average rate of 2.9%
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.9% and a seven-day average of 3%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 6.1% and a seven-day average of 5.5%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 3.4% and a seven-day average of 3.2%.
- Statewide, 11,126 people tested positive for coronavirus, for an overall positive test rate of 4.6%. A total of 242,927 people were tested, the most in a single day since testing began in March. There were 5,359 people hospitalized with coronavirus on Friday and 95 people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.