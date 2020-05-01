Washington County expects to be reimbursed for hazard pay for workers still in county offices

The Department of Public Works is considering bringing 50% of its department back by May 11, but needs guidance on social distancing, sanitizing equipment and, specifically, how many people can be in a truck.

DeBolt said Washington County will receive more than $70,000 from the federal government to support elections. The county is also saving $60,000 by not having the primary election in June.

That money should help offset the cost of the presidential election in November, depending on how the election is conducted. There could be additional costs if voting is done both by mail and in person at the polls.

The Department of Motor Vehicles has brought back two clerks a few days a week to process paperwork. Residents are able to leave paperwork in a dropbox outside the DMV.

The code enforcement administrator has started taking applications, so when construction businesses are able to open they can get back to work as quickly as possible without having to wait for permits to be processed.

The county has also increased buildings and grounds employees to do more deep cleaning and spring cleanup like landscaping and outside work.

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.