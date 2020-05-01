Washington County expects to be reimbursed for hazard pay for workers still in county offices

FORT EDWARD — Washington County expects to be reimbursed for hazard pay it is paying employees still working at the county building.
The county is paying its employees who are still working at their desks a time-and-a-half rate in the form of hazard pay.
County Treasurer Al Nolette reported to the Washington County Board of Supervisors in a virtual meeting Friday that the county spent $157,000 in the first payroll for hazard pay overtime, $152,000 in the second payroll, and expected to spend a little more than $160,000 in overtime in the third payroll.
But the county has been assured the overtime will be reimbursed by FEMA because the county passed its resolution two days before the federal disaster declaration.
“The federal disaster declaration was made on March 20, so the answer from the state and from the federal government was that if we had a policy on the books that authorized hazard pay under the situation prior to the disaster declaration of March 20, it would be eligible for reimbursement,” said County Administrator Chris DeBolt.
Washington County passed a resolution on March 18 giving workers hazard pay during an emergency closure.
“So, because of that action, all of the incremental costs for the hazard pay that we are paying people is eligible for FEMA reimbursement,” DeBolt said.
Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff suggested the county stop paying its employees hazard pay for working during the emergency and rescind the emergency order.
Haff said the mortality rate in Washington County is .001%, noting that there have been six deaths in a county with 60,000 residents. He said the county cannot afford to pay hazard pay, regardless of the FEMA reimbursement.
“We all pay taxes,” Haff said. “That money comes from somewhere.”
Reopening discussion
Because Washington County is considered a part of the Capital Region in the governor’s regional re-opening plan, DeBolt said he doesn’t think the county will be in the first wave to open May 15. County officials have been working on a reopening plan for three weeks.
“It is considerably more complicated than I had initially anticipated,” DeBolt said.
He had ordered 35 infrared thermometers in order to take employees’ temperatures, but they were confiscated at Customs. A new batch has been ordered from China.
The county is also considering bringing employees back with staggered start times.
There are also concerns about handling paperwork through the Motor Vehicles and Social Services departments, since the virus can survive for some period of time on paperwork.
The Department of Public Works is considering bringing 50% of its department back by May 11, but needs guidance on social distancing, sanitizing equipment and, specifically, how many people can be in a truck.
DeBolt said Washington County will receive more than $70,000 from the federal government to support elections. The county is also saving $60,000 by not having the primary election in June.
That money should help offset the cost of the presidential election in November, depending on how the election is conducted. There could be additional costs if voting is done both by mail and in person at the polls.
The Department of Motor Vehicles has brought back two clerks a few days a week to process paperwork. Residents are able to leave paperwork in a dropbox outside the DMV.
The code enforcement administrator has started taking applications, so when construction businesses are able to open they can get back to work as quickly as possible without having to wait for permits to be processed.
The county has also increased buildings and grounds employees to do more deep cleaning and spring cleanup like landscaping and outside work.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.