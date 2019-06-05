{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD -- A Vermont man who had numerous packages of cocaine when he was pulled over while driving in Fort Ann last December has been sentenced to 4 years in state prison.

Michael L. Burton, 40, of Burlington, pleaded guilty to felony criminal possession of a controlled substance for a Dec. 27 stop on Route 149.

Police pulled his vehicle over for being unregistered, and determined Burton did not have a valid driver's license. A search turned up numerous packets of cocaine and an unspecified amount of marijuana, authorities said.

Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced him to 4 years in state prison to be followed by 2 years on parole. Burton also forfeited $1,586 in cash he had.

