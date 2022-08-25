Washington County DPW wins national award for culvert cleaner device

FORT EDWARD — Innovation doesn’t only happen at university laboratories and high-tech incubators. Sometimes it happens at public works departments when people put their heads together to solve problems.

An innovative culvert cleaner won the Washington County Department of Public Works first place in the 2022 national Build A Better Mousetrap competition, sponsored by the National Local Technical Assistance Program Association and Federal Highway Administration.

The awards, in four categories, recognize local agencies that have successfully used innovation to solve transportation problems, according to the NLTAP website.

Deborah Donohue, superintendent of the county’s DPW, said she and her team needed a better way to clean clogged road culverts.

“They fill up with debris” from beavers, storms and sediment, Donohue said.

The usual way is to send employees into the cold and murky water behind the culvert to try to haul out whatever is jamming it. This is not only unpleasant, but it also exposes workers to bites from beavers, turtles, snakes and leeches, and possibly illness from contaminated water.

Office Manager Jim Hogan talked to the field workers, who suggested the concept, Donohue said. The cleaner had to be able to fit into a culvert with a minimum diameter of 15 inches, reach up to 40 feet, and not damage plastic culverts. Shop fabricator Mike Newell came up with a design and ran it by the department’s engineers.

“They knew how thick the steel had to be, for instance,” Donohue said.

The final design, which took about 40 hours of labor, was fabricated in-house with a steel box beam and welded steel pieces — materials the DPW had on hand.

The cleaner looks like a long pencil with a diamond-shaped eraser, Donohue said. The cleaner is mounted on the arm of a Gradall (an excavator that cleans out ditches). The Gradall pushes the device into the culvert, eraser end first, and forces the debris out the other side.

“It’s totally just working to solve a problem everyone has, in an ingenious way,” Donohue said.

In June, the DPW submitted the design to Cornell Local Roads, a partner of NLTAP, for the state competition. The culvert cleaner, one of nine entries statewide, took first place and went on to the national competition.

Last week at the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting, Donohue and Newell accepted a certificate of recognition from David Orr, director of the New York State Local Technical Assistance Program Center at Cornell Local Roads.

The county also took fourth place in the state for its Safety Days Training Program. According to the DPW’s presentation for the state competition, the department realized it wasn’t seeing the results it wanted from its safety training for DPW crews.

“We wanted to improve training and be sure everyone understood that safety was indeed our core value,” the presentation said.

DPW Safety Officer Phil Spiezio developed a two-day program for all county, town and village DPW employees that featured small groups and shorter training sessions, so that everyone was trained on all the day’s topics.

Among them were Dig Safely NY (now UDig NY), chainsaw safety — “a big one for us,” Donohue said — excavator safety, and safety-related competitions. The program included a grilled chicken lunch.

“We have a tremendous amount of talent at our department and it’s nice for them to be able to show it!” Donohue said.