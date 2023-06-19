FORT EDWARD — The New York State LTAP Center's Cornell Local Roads Program recognized the Washington County Department of Public Works in its 2023 Build a Better Mousetrap competition.

The DPW team was acknowledged for its outstanding achievement in innovation by displaying exemplary ingenuity for two devices: the “guide rail grader” and the “snow plow frame installation tool,” according to a news release from NYS LTAP Center.

Washington County DPW took first and second place in the state wide completion. The department went up against five other innovations from all over New York State. It has placdz first two years in a row at the competition that’s part of the Annual School for Highway Superintendents.

“The Build a Better Mousetrap Competition highlights innovation at the local level. The entries for 2023 include a fantastic array of outstanding ideas by the highway and public works departments across New York State.” David Orr, NYSLTAP - CLRP director said in the news release.

The department's first innovation was created when the Washington County DPW noticed a substantial amount of gravel buildup along the shoulders at the guide rails, causing surface water to stay on roads, the release said.

The creation helps remove gravel buildup to keep the traveling public safe and prolong the life of their pavement.

The snow plow frame installation tool was created to keep employees safe and decrease damage to equipment when installing plow frames. The tool prevents any slipping from improper rigging or handling of the plow frame while installing or removing it from trucks.

Entries at the competition are judged under the criteria of cost, implementation, transferability and commonality of the problem solved. Winners go on to be entered into a national competition.