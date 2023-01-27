Washington County divides up $100,000 in pandemic relief funds

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors’ Agriculture, Planning, Tourism, and Community Development Committee voted Tuesday to divide an extra $100,000 in federal pandemic relief funds between technical assistance for small businesses and an electronic message sign for the county municipal offices.

Economic Development Director Laura Oswald said county treasurer Al Nolette obtained the money through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The county will receive two payments of $50,000 over two years.

She recommended designating $50,000 for the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Commission to offer marketing, financial and planning assistance to non-agricultural small businesses.

The LCLGRPB would keep some of the grant to cover its administrative costs.

Warren County, which received $150,000 from the same program, is doing the same thing, she said.

Deborah Donohue, county public works superintendent, wanted the other $50,000 to replace the deteriorating sign in front of the municipal building. With an electronic message sign, the county could communicate with the public when offices are closed. If the funding is available, the DPW won’t have to budget for a new sign, she said.

The proposals will go to the full Board of Supervisors for approval in February.

In other business, the board heard year-end reports from several agencies that work with the county.

Corrina Aldrich, district manager for the Washington County Soil and Water Conservation District, reported on a group, the Watershed Health Coalition, that is proposing changes to the state’s water conservation district laws. The group “doesn’t understand how water and soil conservation districts in New York work and how their funding works,” Aldrich said. The coalition has drafted a bill and is looking for state legislators to sponsor it. The proposal “is adding a lot of language that is unnecessary and could be restrictive,” Aldrich said. Other counties, the New York Grange, New York Farm Bureau, state Department of Agriculture and Markets, the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service, and other groups are opposed, she said. The committee approved a resolution that would add Washington County to the list of opponents. Committee Chair Jim Griffith called it “a no-brainer.”

Todd Erling, executive director of the Hudson Valley Agribusiness Development Corp., described his organization’s activities in the county. The HVADC, based in Hudson, serves agriculture and food entrepreneurs. HVADC has a loan fund and has been chosen by the state to implement a red meat processing program, Erling said. Grants of $50,000 to $250,000, funded by $5 million in the state budget, will be available over four years to help existing meat processors expand or maintain their USDA status and market access. HVADC also works with fiber processors, he said.

Committee member Brian Campbell, Hebron supervisor, asked about HVADC’s position on solar energy projects. Erling said his organization has no individual programs but has worked with other organizations on integrating solar energy facilities and agriculture. So

lar panels can be spaced farther apart and built to be swung out of the way so farmers can work the land underneath and between them. “It gives the farmer multiple avenues of income over 20 years,” Erling said.

Beth Gilles, director of the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Commission, said the Planning Board secured three grants for the county in 2022. Two will assist sewer districts. The third was a Complete Streets policy and implementation grant for the village of Cambridge. The Planning Board is helping the Washington County Fair with the federal broadband infrastructure grant it received last year and is working with Salem, Cambridge, Granville and Argyle on feasibility studies for water-related projects.

The county planning agency received 25 referrals for site plan reviews in 2022, Oswald reported. She submitted a summary of grant applications her office completed last year. The village of Fort Edward received $48,000 in federal Community Block Development Grants for planning and engineering. Awards for most other programs are pending.

The county was awarded $1 million through U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s office for new broadband connections, Oswald said. She has applied to the offices of U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Stefanik for $1.4 million to expand the village of Greenwich’s wastewater treatment system. The grant may not be enough to cover the entire village but more customers would be served, she said.