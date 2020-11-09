Washington County disturbed by prison cases

Washington County may not be getting off the Vermont quarantine any time soon, after a surge in cases at Washington Correctional Facility and hundreds of prisoners at Great Meadow awaiting test results after showing symptoms.

The state is now counting coronavirus cases among prisoners as being part of the county in which the prison is located. Washington County officials were taken by surprise Friday when that added 15 people to their coronavirus case list – people they did not know and had not interviewed, who live in a place where Public Health is not allowed in to try to stop the outbreak.

All 15 cases are at Washington Correctional Facility. In addition, 113 inmates have been tested after showing symptoms, but those tests have not come back yet, according to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

At nearby Great Meadow Correctional Facility, 44 prisoners have caught the virus since March, but all have recovered. However, 496 prisoners were recently tested after showing symptoms, and the correctional facility is awaiting those results, according to DOCCS.

It’s important to note that in the general population, only about 1% of people who get tested turn out to actually have coronavirus.