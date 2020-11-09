Washington County disturbed by prison cases

Washington County may not be getting off the Vermont quarantine any time soon, after a surge in cases at Washington Correctional Facility and hundreds of prisoners at Great Meadow awaiting test results after showing symptoms.
The state is now counting coronavirus cases among prisoners as being part of the county in which the prison is located. Washington County officials were taken by surprise Friday when that added 15 people to their coronavirus case list – people they did not know and had not interviewed, who live in a place where Public Health is not allowed in to try to stop the outbreak.
All 15 cases are at Washington Correctional Facility. In addition, 113 inmates have been tested after showing symptoms, but those tests have not come back yet, according to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
At nearby Great Meadow Correctional Facility, 44 prisoners have caught the virus since March, but all have recovered. However, 496 prisoners were recently tested after showing symptoms, and the correctional facility is awaiting those results, according to DOCCS.
It’s important to note that in the general population, only about 1% of people who get tested turn out to actually have coronavirus.
But if a nursing home had 15 cases, Public Health would take action. The county could ensure that every nursing home resident was immediately tested, for example, and do careful contact tracing in an effort to ensure that people did not spread the virus beyond the facility.
“Epidemiology-wise, it’s no different from a nursing home. It’s a population that doesn’t move, taken care of by a population that does move,” said County Attorney Roger Wickes.
He’s frustrated by how little the state will tell the county about outbreaks in the prisons.
“Everything that goes on up there is a security issue for them,” Wickes said. “That’s why they don’t tell us.”
He thinks the state should count prison cases to each prisoner’s home county.
“For census purposes they count them in their counties,” Wickes said. “Be consistent.”
If the number of cases goes up, it could impact the schools and non-essential businesses in Washington County.
“Greene County got whacked. Greene County started having to close down,” Wickes said, referring the results of a large outbreak last month at Greene Correctional Facility.
And, he said, the number of cases is likely to have an immediate impact on the county because Vermont uses all state-reported cases in determining whether people from that county can visit without quarantining for 14 days first.
“That’s the concern for us,” Wickes said.
He added that Public Health has many questions that the state will not answer.
“One thing that would be good to know – is it confined to one wing? Or is it everywhere?” he said.
He’d also like to know if corrections officers are being tested.
The county does not even know whether corrections officers go back and forth between the two facilities and whether any of them are sick. If a corrections officer lived in Washington County and tested positive, the county would be informed – but since the state does the initial interviews for contact tracing, the county does not know each sick person’s profession, Wickes said.
