Washington County distributes more than 8,000 face coverings

More than 8,000 cloth face coverings were distributed to the public on Sunday at the Washington County Municipal Center.

The event was hosted by Washington County Public Health Department and Public Safety.

Face coverings are still available for individuals and/or organizations and businesses in Washington County.

They are asked to submit the following information via email to: publicsafety@washingtoncountyny.gov:

Organization/entity name (if applicable)

Contact name/phone number/email address

Number of face coverings requested

Washington County hopes to respond to requests within 24 hours and coordinate pickup from the Municipal Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Face coverings will not be mailed.

On Saturday, Queensbury distributed about 9,000 masks to the public.

