Washington County Department of Public Safety receives accreditation

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Department of Public Safety has achieved accreditation through New York’s Local Emergency Management Accreditation program, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday.
To become accredited, an agency must meet a series of standards and best practices, which promote a coordinated and integrated approach to emergency management, according to a news release. The agency must involve stakeholders including government and private partners, and consider the needs of those who may require specific attention during an emergency or disaster such as the homeless, elderly, or disabled.
The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services administers the program on behalf of the Local Emergency Management Accreditation Council, which serves as the governing body for the program. Accreditation is valid for five years, with an opportunity to obtain re-accreditation after the five-year period.
The Washington County Communications Center is the department’s largest operation and is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is the sole primary 911 operator serving Washington County and is the primary dispatch center for all public safety agencies within the county, consisting of 36 fire departments, eight EMS agencies, five village police agencies, county sheriff and various other county agencies.
It also supports three fire departments in Bennington County, Vermont, and six fire departments and two EMS agencies in Rutland County, Vermont. The Washington County Department of Public Safety also manages the county's Hazardous Materials Team and provides day-to-day administrative support to the offices of the Fire Coordinator and EMS Coordinator.
Washington County is the 11th emergency management organization to obtain accreditation and joins Albany, Broome, Erie, Livingston, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Saratoga and Wayne counties, as well as New York City, according to a news release.
Fort Ann Supervisor Sam Hall, chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, said the county is “blessed” to have a dedicated team in the Public Safety department and is proud of the work it does for the county, towns, villages and first-responder agencies.
Washington County Department of Public Safety Director Glen Gosnell said he is proud of the staff that works diligently every day.
Timothy Hardy, deputy director of the Washington County Department of Public Safety, on Tuesday also encouraged people to make sure they have a plan in the event of a disaster. They can visit the washingtoncountyny.gov/publicsafety and click on "Ready Washington.”
They can also sign up for the community and emergency notifications systems at alert.ny.gov or download the free mobile app for smartphone or tablet at http://bit.ly/wcnydpsapp.
