Washington County Department of Public Safety receives accreditation

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Department of Public Safety has achieved accreditation through New York’s Local Emergency Management Accreditation program, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday.

To become accredited, an agency must meet a series of standards and best practices, which promote a coordinated and integrated approach to emergency management, according to a news release. The agency must involve stakeholders including government and private partners, and consider the needs of those who may require specific attention during an emergency or disaster such as the homeless, elderly, or disabled.

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services administers the program on behalf of the Local Emergency Management Accreditation Council, which serves as the governing body for the program. Accreditation is valid for five years, with an opportunity to obtain re-accreditation after the five-year period.

The Washington County Communications Center is the department’s largest operation and is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is the sole primary 911 operator serving Washington County and is the primary dispatch center for all public safety agencies within the county, consisting of 36 fire departments, eight EMS agencies, five village police agencies, county sheriff and various other county agencies.