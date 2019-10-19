{{featured_button_text}}

Washington County deeds Oct. 7 to Oct. 11

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Matthew Austin James Austin Maple Street, Whitehall $160,000 10/7
Joseph Rojcewicz Charles Wood Fort Ann $30,000 10/7
Peter Marshall Christopher Russell Saunders Street, Whitehall $10,000 10/8
Jessie Stokes Theresa Franklin Spring Street, White Creek $125,000 10/8
William Dorr Jose Goncalves Argyle $53,500 10/8
Maurice Ferland Bruce Steward Tiplady Road, Hebron $169.000 10/8
John Andrew Tudor Duncan Dobbleman Center Road, White Creek $310,000 10/8
Susan Beatty Charles Ackley 3 Second St., Cambridge $152,500 10/9
Shane Michael Meaney Citi Mortgage 631 Pleasant Valley Road, Argyle $15,002 10/9
Nicholas Butler Emily Lavin 23 Hadlock Pond Road, Fort Ann $172,500 10/9
Bayview Loan Servicing Susan Barkowski 50 Coleman Ave., Hudson Falls $206,503 10/9
Smart Level Construction Village of Hudson Falls John Street, Hudson Falls $50,000 10/9
Michelle Morris William Carroll Greenwich $118,000 10/10
Lynn Armstrong Teresa Brayton 43 Brown Lane, Granville $267,000 10/10
Silver Pine 1192 LLC Lake George Homes Fort Ann $2,399,000 10/10
Mary Ellen Cory Howard Wheeler Route 16, Fort Ann $8,000 10/11
Loren Bartholomew Jeffrey Murphy Wash. Co. Sheriff Route 22, Dresden $1,000 10/11
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments