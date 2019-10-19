Washington County deeds Oct. 7 to Oct. 11
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|Matthew Austin
|James Austin
|Maple Street, Whitehall
|$160,000
|10/7
|Joseph Rojcewicz
|Charles Wood
|Fort Ann
|$30,000
|10/7
|Peter Marshall
|Christopher Russell
|Saunders Street, Whitehall
|$10,000
|10/8
|Jessie Stokes
|Theresa Franklin
|Spring Street, White Creek
|$125,000
|10/8
|William Dorr
|Jose Goncalves
|Argyle
|$53,500
|10/8
|Maurice Ferland
|Bruce Steward
|Tiplady Road, Hebron
|$169.000
|10/8
|John Andrew Tudor
|Duncan Dobbleman
|Center Road, White Creek
|$310,000
|10/8
|Susan Beatty
|Charles Ackley
|3 Second St., Cambridge
|$152,500
|10/9
|Shane Michael Meaney
|Citi Mortgage
|631 Pleasant Valley Road, Argyle
|$15,002
|10/9
|Nicholas Butler
|Emily Lavin
|23 Hadlock Pond Road, Fort Ann
|$172,500
|10/9
|Bayview Loan Servicing
|Susan Barkowski
|50 Coleman Ave., Hudson Falls
|$206,503
|10/9
|Smart Level Construction
|Village of Hudson Falls
|John Street, Hudson Falls
|$50,000
|10/9
|Michelle Morris
|William Carroll
|Greenwich
|$118,000
|10/10
|Lynn Armstrong
|Teresa Brayton
|43 Brown Lane, Granville
|$267,000
|10/10
|Silver Pine 1192 LLC
|Lake George Homes
|Fort Ann
|$2,399,000
|10/10
|Mary Ellen Cory
|Howard Wheeler
|Route 16, Fort Ann
|$8,000
|10/11
|Loren Bartholomew
|Jeffrey Murphy Wash. Co. Sheriff
|Route 22, Dresden
|$1,000
|10/11
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.