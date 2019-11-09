{{featured_button_text}}

Washington County deeds Oct. 28 to Nov. 1

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Jacob Fort William Pierce County Highway 48, Argyle $45,000 10/28
Amy Carlotta Wolfe Justin Olsen Beecher Road, Granville $330,000 10/28
Arthur Frost Jeffrey Novak East Lake Road, Greenwich $255,000 10/28
Bank of America Andrew Kelly as referee 11 Argyle St., Fort Edward $97,181 10/28
Nationstar Mortgage Andrew Kelly as referee 217 County Route 42, Fort Edward $106,410 10/28
Daniel Mellon James Williams Kingsbury $20,000 10/28
John Shaw Nancy Wever Hartford $17,491 10/28
Samuel Bushee Richard Keefe Salem $154,000 10/28
Shawn Mahar William Morrissey Granville $116,600 10/29
John Degenhardt Peter Roosevelt White Creek $157,388 10/29
Kimberly Smith Peter Fulgan Argyle $145,500 10/29
Tyler MArc Whitney Andrew Ladd Fort Ann $174,900 10/29
Theresa Hall Lynne Ackner as referee 594 Goodman Road, Fort Ann $115,000 10/29
Rose Oak LLC Basil Dobush Kingsbury $154,000 10/19
Kenneth Maynard Evelyn Ryan Ives Hill Road, Easton $220,000 10/29
Andrew James Ladd Brian Kruszewski Fort Ann $279,000 10/29
Peter Elie KT Leagacy LLC Jackson $35,000 10/29
Paula Adams Nasser Awawdeh 31 Mechanic St., Fort Edward $74,200 10/29
Nicole Catherine Fish Gerald Thomas Greenwich $41,000 10/30
Granville Subway LLC Peter Shabat 8642 Route 22, Granville $200,000 10/30
Terrance Washburn Jeremy Michael Lavalley Kingsbury $132,500 10/30
Randal Pratt Alfred Amodeo 4835 Old Town Road, Fort Ann $320,000 10/30
Robert Bessette George Whalen White Creek $122,000 10/31
Robert Keating John August Olexa 6325 Sunset Bay Road, Dresden $250,000 10/31
Devin Hall Lawrence Tiderencel Fort Edward $240,000 10/31
Leroy Besette Anne Waite Kingsbury $60,000 10/31
Gerald Moses Kari Carelli White Creek $260,000 10/31
John Mattison Jordan Cole Granville $52,000 10/31
David Howard Black Creek Valley Farms Greenwich and Salem $45,000 10/31
Jarred Steves Alysha Hutchins 1280 County Route 16, Fort Ann $139,500 10/31
Holly Harris Peter Gregg Greenwich $55,000 10/31
Kristopher Lipka Estate of Ray John Greenwood 36 Champlain Ave., Whitehall $75,000 10/31
Nationstar Mortgage Shelia Goss Duerr as referee 23 Catherine St., Fort Ann $90,794 10/31
Allan Morrison US Bank Trust White Creek $28,500 10/31
Michael Murray Russo Developers Kingsbury $148,500 10/31
Philip Labrum Riverview Galusha Kingsbury $158,894 10/31
Jeffrey Cuomo Marcia Grady Cuomo Lakeside Avenue, Dresden $283,333 10/31
Darren Viscusi CJ Sass III Greenwich $159,500 11/1
Karla Tucker Richard Baker Broad Street, Kingsbury $152,000 11/1
Bethany Ives Philip J. Viger 5 Primrose Lane, Argyle $210,940 11/1
Sandra Forshee Aimee Forshee 179 Miller Way, Fort Ann $56,250 11/1
Bruce Karel Raymond Coon White Creek $290,000 11/1
Connor Hoagland Mark Patch Lawrence St., Granville $147,000 11/1
0
0
0
0
1

Load comments