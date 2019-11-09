Washington County deeds Oct. 28 to Nov. 1
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|Jacob Fort
|William Pierce
|County Highway 48, Argyle
|$45,000
|10/28
|Amy Carlotta Wolfe
|Justin Olsen
|Beecher Road, Granville
|$330,000
|10/28
|Arthur Frost
|Jeffrey Novak
|East Lake Road, Greenwich
|$255,000
|10/28
|Bank of America
|Andrew Kelly as referee
|11 Argyle St., Fort Edward
|$97,181
|10/28
|Nationstar Mortgage
|Andrew Kelly as referee
|217 County Route 42, Fort Edward
|$106,410
|10/28
|Daniel Mellon
|James Williams
|Kingsbury
|$20,000
|10/28
|John Shaw
|Nancy Wever
|Hartford
|$17,491
|10/28
|Samuel Bushee
|Richard Keefe
|Salem
|$154,000
|10/28
|Shawn Mahar
|William Morrissey
|Granville
|$116,600
|10/29
|John Degenhardt
|Peter Roosevelt
|White Creek
|$157,388
|10/29
|Kimberly Smith
|Peter Fulgan
|Argyle
|$145,500
|10/29
|Tyler MArc Whitney
|Andrew Ladd
|Fort Ann
|$174,900
|10/29
|Theresa Hall
|Lynne Ackner as referee
|594 Goodman Road, Fort Ann
|$115,000
|10/29
|Rose Oak LLC
|Basil Dobush
|Kingsbury
|$154,000
|10/19
|Kenneth Maynard
|Evelyn Ryan
|Ives Hill Road, Easton
|$220,000
|10/29
|Andrew James Ladd
|Brian Kruszewski
|Fort Ann
|$279,000
|10/29
|Peter Elie
|KT Leagacy LLC
|Jackson
|$35,000
|10/29
|Paula Adams
|Nasser Awawdeh
|31 Mechanic St., Fort Edward
|$74,200
|10/29
|Nicole Catherine Fish
|Gerald Thomas
|Greenwich
|$41,000
|10/30
|Granville Subway LLC
|Peter Shabat
|8642 Route 22, Granville
|$200,000
|10/30
|Terrance Washburn
|Jeremy Michael Lavalley
|Kingsbury
|$132,500
|10/30
|Randal Pratt
|Alfred Amodeo
|4835 Old Town Road, Fort Ann
|$320,000
|10/30
|Robert Bessette
|George Whalen
|White Creek
|$122,000
|10/31
|Robert Keating
|John August Olexa
|6325 Sunset Bay Road, Dresden
|$250,000
|10/31
|Devin Hall
|Lawrence Tiderencel
|Fort Edward
|$240,000
|10/31
|Leroy Besette
|Anne Waite
|Kingsbury
|$60,000
|10/31
|Gerald Moses
|Kari Carelli
|White Creek
|$260,000
|10/31
|John Mattison
|Jordan Cole
|Granville
|$52,000
|10/31
|David Howard
|Black Creek Valley Farms
|Greenwich and Salem
|$45,000
|10/31
|Jarred Steves
|Alysha Hutchins
|1280 County Route 16, Fort Ann
|$139,500
|10/31
|Holly Harris
|Peter Gregg
|Greenwich
|$55,000
|10/31
|Kristopher Lipka
|Estate of Ray John Greenwood
|36 Champlain Ave., Whitehall
|$75,000
|10/31
|Nationstar Mortgage
|Shelia Goss Duerr as referee
|23 Catherine St., Fort Ann
|$90,794
|10/31
|Allan Morrison
|US Bank Trust
|White Creek
|$28,500
|10/31
|Michael Murray
|Russo Developers
|Kingsbury
|$148,500
|10/31
|Philip Labrum
|Riverview Galusha
|Kingsbury
|$158,894
|10/31
|Jeffrey Cuomo
|Marcia Grady Cuomo
|Lakeside Avenue, Dresden
|$283,333
|10/31
|Darren Viscusi
|CJ Sass III
|Greenwich
|$159,500
|11/1
|Karla Tucker
|Richard Baker
|Broad Street, Kingsbury
|$152,000
|11/1
|Bethany Ives
|Philip J. Viger
|5 Primrose Lane, Argyle
|$210,940
|11/1
|Sandra Forshee
|Aimee Forshee
|179 Miller Way, Fort Ann
|$56,250
|11/1
|Bruce Karel
|Raymond Coon
|White Creek
|$290,000
|11/1
|Connor Hoagland
|Mark Patch
|Lawrence St., Granville
|$147,000
|11/1
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.