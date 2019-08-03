{{featured_button_text}}

Washington County deeds July 22 to July 26

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Joseph Macura Frances Sweenor Kingsbury $32,000 7/22
James Rybicki Michael Brockley Morgan's Way, Fort Ann $160,000 7/23
Clayton Cota Mark Orlomoski Whitehall $57,000 7/23
Jeffrey Cutter Penelope Hyde 550 Scott Lake Road, Salem $117,000 7/24
Eric Bilodeau Charles Burch Hebron $56,900 7/24
Charles Burch Dorothy Scorelle Granville $40,000 7/24
Bank of America Heidi Gifford as referee 31 Parry St., Hudson Falls $158,519 7/24
Demerise Paulin Victor Aguero 5.26-acre parcel, Fort Ann $25,000 7/25
Peter Shabat Bernard Entertainment 8642 Route 22, Granville $200,000 7/25
Robert Mac Donald Broco Development Fort Edward $132,100 7/25
Glenn Defrees Wade Pirlot Route 22, Hebron $250,000 7/26
Benjamin Merecki Guy Moy Windy Hill Road, Easton $183,500 7/26
Marc Kretzer Betsy Gilmond Granville $7,500 7/26

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments