Washington County deeds July 22 to July 26
|Buyer
|Seller
|Location
|Price
|Date
|Joseph Macura
|Frances Sweenor
|Kingsbury
|$32,000
|7/22
|James Rybicki
|Michael Brockley
|Morgan's Way, Fort Ann
|$160,000
|7/23
|Clayton Cota
|Mark Orlomoski
|Whitehall
|$57,000
|7/23
|Jeffrey Cutter
|Penelope Hyde
|550 Scott Lake Road, Salem
|$117,000
|7/24
|Eric Bilodeau
|Charles Burch
|Hebron
|$56,900
|7/24
|Charles Burch
|Dorothy Scorelle
|Granville
|$40,000
|7/24
|Bank of America
|Heidi Gifford as referee
|31 Parry St., Hudson Falls
|$158,519
|7/24
|Demerise Paulin
|Victor Aguero
|5.26-acre parcel, Fort Ann
|$25,000
|7/25
|Peter Shabat
|Bernard Entertainment
|8642 Route 22, Granville
|$200,000
|7/25
|Robert Mac Donald
|Broco Development
|Fort Edward
|$132,100
|7/25
|Glenn Defrees
|Wade Pirlot
|Route 22, Hebron
|$250,000
|7/26
|Benjamin Merecki
|Guy Moy
|Windy Hill Road, Easton
|$183,500
|7/26
|Marc Kretzer
|Betsy Gilmond
|Granville
|$7,500
|7/26
