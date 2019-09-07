|Richard Bennett and Patricia Wells
|Elizabeth Bohlman
|12 Devine Drive, Kingsbury
|$183,000
|8/26
|Federal National Mortgage Association
|Cynthia Schrock Seeley, Esq., as referee
|232 Route 68, Eagle Bridge
|$145,293.82
|8/26
|Gary Gunther
|Shaun and Nancy Kelley
|6270 Dot Hill Way, Jackson
|$105,000
|8/26
|Joseph and Susan Murray
|Sarah Davenport
|Route 22, Jackson
|$60,000
|8/26
|Salem Community Fellowship Inc.
|TD Bank NA
|Main Street, Salem
|$100,000
|8/26
|Koornneef Family 2015 Trust
|Margaret and Albert Giglio
|1 acre, Putnam
|$100,000
|8/26
|Koornneef Family 2015 Trust
|Margaret and Albert Giglio
|Route 1, Putnam
|$115,000
|8/26
|Craig Constantine Jr.
|Stephen Bernard
|574 Potter Ave., Granville
|$82,574
|8/26
|Ashleigh Woodruff
|Mark Bardin
|9133 Route 22, Granville
|$189,000
|8/27
|DNE Lands LLC
|Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
|81 Maple St., Hudson Falls
|$35,000
|8/27
|Aaron Freebern
|Penny Lee Sawyer
|1163 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward
|$137,800
|8/27
|Jill Shepherd
|Eric Shepherd
|15 Maple St., Whitehall
|$75,000
|8/27
|Rehmlocke LLC
|Big Bear Properties LLC
|Fourth Avenue, Whitehall
|$53,500
|8/27
|Brady A. Rainville
|Antoine and Marcia Rainville
|103 Oak St., Hudson Falls
|$155,000
|8/27
|Anthony Paul
|William Evans
|Oaks Road, Argyle
|$5,600
|8/28
|George and Bonnie Andrews
|David F. Keys Sr.
|Lot No. 19, Priest Road, Salem
|$52,000
|8/28
|Donald and Wendy Yeaton
|Peter and Ann Marine
|43 King Ave., Hudson Falls
|$187,000
|8/28
|John W. Ruff
|Kristen F. Ridulfo
|Tiplady Road, Hebron
|$52,000
|8/28
|Kottman Enterprises Inc.
|Jake and Gianna Inc.
|River Street, Hudson Falls
|$129,000
|8/28
|Paul and Tegan Kondak
|Joseph Messina
|Colonel Burch Road, Easton
|$275,000
|8/29
|Sarah Brizzell
|Jennifer Storm
|Jodie Road, White Creek
|$170,500
|8/29
|Patrick Martin
|Amy Elsworth
|Lincoln Avenue, Greenwich
|$178,000
|8/29
|William Lewis Mackey
|My Little Salt Box LLC
|Ives Hill Road, Easton
|$130,000
|8/29
|Raymond David Switser
|Lori McPhee
|25 Champlain Ave., Whitehall
|$77,500
|8/30
|Wells Fargo Bank
|Edward and Jessica DePalo
|19 Beech St., Hudson Falls
|$97,497.88
|8/30
|Paul and Debra Cahill
|Beshara Enterprises LLC
|Hudson Falls parcel
|$199,999
|8/30
|Louis and Kristen Bonasso
|Edith Cerosky
|5500 Bluff Head Road, Dresden
|$527,500
|8/30
