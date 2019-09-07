{{featured_button_text}}

Washington County deeds, Aug. 26 - Aug. 30

Buyer Seller Location Price Date
Richard Bennett and Patricia Wells Elizabeth Bohlman 12 Devine Drive, Kingsbury $183,000 8/26
Federal National Mortgage Association Cynthia Schrock Seeley, Esq., as referee 232 Route 68, Eagle Bridge $145,293.82 8/26
Gary Gunther Shaun and Nancy Kelley 6270 Dot Hill Way, Jackson $105,000 8/26
Joseph and Susan Murray Sarah Davenport Route 22, Jackson $60,000 8/26
Salem Community Fellowship Inc. TD Bank NA Main Street, Salem $100,000 8/26
Koornneef Family 2015 Trust Margaret and Albert Giglio 1 acre, Putnam $100,000 8/26
Koornneef Family 2015 Trust Margaret and Albert Giglio Route 1, Putnam $115,000 8/26
Craig Constantine Jr. Stephen Bernard 574 Potter Ave., Granville $82,574 8/26
Ashleigh Woodruff Mark Bardin 9133 Route 22, Granville $189,000 8/27
DNE Lands LLC Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. 81 Maple St., Hudson Falls $35,000 8/27
Aaron Freebern Penny Lee Sawyer 1163 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward $137,800 8/27
Jill Shepherd Eric Shepherd 15 Maple St., Whitehall $75,000 8/27
Rehmlocke LLC Big Bear Properties LLC Fourth Avenue, Whitehall $53,500 8/27
Brady A. Rainville Antoine and Marcia Rainville 103 Oak St., Hudson Falls $155,000 8/27
Anthony Paul William Evans Oaks Road, Argyle $5,600 8/28
George and Bonnie Andrews David F. Keys Sr. Lot No. 19, Priest Road, Salem $52,000 8/28
Donald and Wendy Yeaton Peter and Ann Marine 43 King Ave., Hudson Falls $187,000 8/28
John W. Ruff Kristen F. Ridulfo Tiplady Road, Hebron $52,000 8/28
Kottman Enterprises Inc. Jake and Gianna Inc. River Street, Hudson Falls $129,000 8/28
Paul and Tegan Kondak Joseph Messina Colonel Burch Road, Easton $275,000 8/29
Sarah Brizzell Jennifer Storm Jodie Road, White Creek $170,500 8/29
Patrick Martin Amy Elsworth Lincoln Avenue, Greenwich $178,000 8/29
William Lewis Mackey My Little Salt Box LLC Ives Hill Road, Easton $130,000 8/29
Raymond David Switser Lori McPhee 25 Champlain Ave., Whitehall $77,500 8/30
Wells Fargo Bank Edward and Jessica DePalo 19 Beech St., Hudson Falls $97,497.88 8/30
Paul and Debra Cahill Beshara Enterprises LLC Hudson Falls parcel $199,999 8/30
Louis and Kristen Bonasso Edith Cerosky 5500 Bluff Head Road, Dresden $527,500 8/30
