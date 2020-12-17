Washington County declares state of emergency; storm causes minor crashes, disabled vehicles; Mayor Hall declares snow emergency

Washington County has declared a state of emergency in response to the ongoing snowstorm, which has caused numerous crashes on the Northway and beyond.
The order was issued by Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Samuel Hall beginning 9 a.m. Thursday. The order will remain in effect for five days unless rescinded earlier.
Residents are encouraged to avoid all non-essential travel as snow total continue to accumulate across the region. Those that must venture out are asked to be cautious and leave room between vehicles.
The storm has caused reports of minor accidents throughout the area.
A state plow truck went off the road on Route 40.
A crash on the southbound lane of the Northway near Exit 17S has the right shoulder closed.
There is a disabled vehicle on the southbound lane of the Northway between Exit 15 and Exit 16 in Wilton. The two left lanes are closed, according to 511ny.org
A crash on the northbound lane near Exit 13N has the left shoulder closed.
There are about five incidents of crashes or disabled vehicles on the Northway from about Malta to Moreau, according to the website.
The Warren, Washington and Saratoga County sheriff’s offices reported minor accidents and cars stuck and off the road. There were no reports of serious injuries.
Many school districts have declared snow days. SUNY Adirondack is closed and Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting is canceled because of the inclement weather. The Queensbury Town Hall is closed and the Planning Board meeting canceled.
In Glens Falls, Mayor Dan Hall has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday.
All on-street parking is prohibited during the emergency and people are asked to stay home some crews can clear the streets. The city is also asking everyone to stay home and avoid any unnecessary travel as snow continues to accumulate.
Additional parking restrictions are likely in the coming days as the city continues to dig out from the storm.
People were caught off guard with the amount of snow that fell Wednesday night into Thursday, as the storm system tracked further north than originally anticipated.
“This one I think kind of snuck up on us,” said Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel. “I think we’re trying to do everything the best we can.”
Schrammel added that early-season storms tend to be lighter.
“Usually we get the 1 or 2 inches to get our snow blowers going and get people accustomed to driving. This one happened to be a big one,” he said.
Luckily, the department has not had any issues getting to calls. People are staying off the roads, which has helped. There have not been any major accidents, but people getting stuck in their driveways.
Warren County spokesman Don Lehman said there have been slippery roads in the southern part of the county.
“The snow has fallen so heavily that DPW crews are having trouble keeping up with it. Northern parts of Warren County got much less snow,” he said in an email.
Southern Warren County and Saratoga counties were supposed to get somewhere in the 8 to 12 inch range.
The forecast models seemed to be a little bit off going into the storm, according to Allison Finch, a meteorologist with NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news partner.
“We couldn’t determine exactly how much snow we were going to get,” she said.
Around 9 p.m., the model seemed to shift to about 33 inches of snow for the Albany area, Finch said.
The storm tracked further to the north than expected.
“With high moisture and cold weather, it definitely yielded for some persistent snowfall,” he said.
The snowfall will taper off mid-day. Temperatures will remain cold, with overnight lows in the teens. The high temperature for Friday will be about 29 degrees.
“A lot of cold weather is coming our way,” she said.
