Washington County declares state of emergency; storm causes minor crashes, disabled vehicles; Mayor Hall declares snow emergency

Luckily, the department has not had any issues getting to calls. People are staying off the roads, which has helped. There have not been any major accidents, but people getting stuck in their driveways.

Warren County spokesman Don Lehman said there have been slippery roads in the southern part of the county.

“The snow has fallen so heavily that DPW crews are having trouble keeping up with it. Northern parts of Warren County got much less snow,” he said in an email.

Southern Warren County and Saratoga counties were supposed to get somewhere in the 8 to 12 inch range.

The forecast models seemed to be a little bit off going into the storm, according to Allison Finch, a meteorologist with NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news partner.

“We couldn’t determine exactly how much snow we were going to get,” she said.

Around 9 p.m., the model seemed to shift to about 33 inches of snow for the Albany area, Finch said.

The storm tracked further to the north than expected.

“With high moisture and cold weather, it definitely yielded for some persistent snowfall,” he said.