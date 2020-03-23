Washington County day care provider has coronavirus

Washington County now has four confirmed cases of coronavirus, including a day care provider.

The provider was taking care of numerous children at her in-home day care, County Attorney Roger Wickes said.

On Sunday, she tested positive. Public Health notified everyone connected to the day care by the end of the day.

“Everybody’s been contacted. Some of them weren’t in Washington County,” Wickes said.

He added that the provider closed her day care business and warned parents when she got sick — long before the test results came back.

“She did a good job of contacting everybody, saying, 'I don’t feel well,'” Wickes said.

That could have helped slow the spread of the virus and county officials were pleased with her actions.

“When you start feeling badly, stop right there,” Wickes said.

The county is also awaiting results on an elderly resident who has been hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus.

“It’s an elderly person they’re fairly sure has got it,” Wickes said.

He did not have a condition report on the resident.

