Washington County creates reopening committee
FORT EDWARD — Washington County has formed the “Restarting Washington County” Advisory Committee to steer the reopening of county businesses and organizations.  

Sam Hall, chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, announced members of the committee Tuesday. The advisory committee will serve as a resource and provide insight, direction and support as businesses and organizations return to work, whenever that may be.

The state of New York is on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic until May 15, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo said certain businesses like construction and manufacturing may be able to open back up in certain regions of the state.

The committee, which includes local leaders, the regional chamber of commerce and other local officials, will help plan and prepare for the eventually reopening of Washington County businesses and organizations.

“Some have business experience, some have manufacturing experience, so we’ll be all set to move when the time is right,” Hall said. 

Argyle Supervisor Robert Henke, vice chairman of the Board of Supervisors, will serve as the chairman of the advisory committee.

The committee is established, but it won’t meet until the county gets more guidance from the governor’s office, Hall said.  

“We just have to be prepared to move when they say move,” Hall said, noting that Washington County falls into the Capital Region in the governor’s regional breakdown.

Hall said he doesn’t yet know what the committee will do or how it will interact with the regional committee established by the governor.

“We’re kind of in limbo on that,” Hall said.

He hopes to have more answers by May 15.

“Hopefully then he’ll give us some guidance as to what it is he actually wants us to do,” Hall said.

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Members of the "Restarting Washington County" Advisory Committee

Robert Henke, Argyle supervisor, vice chairman of the Board of Supervisors

Dave O’Brien, Hampton supervisor, chairman of the Warren/Washington County Industrial Development Agency

Laura Oswald, director of Washington County Economic Development

Deanna Derway, executive director of the Washington County LDC

Darrell Wilson, Putnam supervisor

Dana Hogan, Kingsbury supervisor

Matt Hicks, Granville supervisor

Cassie Fedler, Cambridge supervisor

Michael Bittel, president/CEO of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce

Jim Dexter, district superintendent of WSWHE- BOCES

