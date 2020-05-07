Washington County creates reopening committee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

FORT EDWARD — Washington County has formed the “Restarting Washington County” Advisory Committee to steer the reopening of county businesses and organizations.

Sam Hall, chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, announced members of the committee Tuesday. The advisory committee will serve as a resource and provide insight, direction and support as businesses and organizations return to work, whenever that may be.

The state of New York is on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic until May 15, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo said certain businesses like construction and manufacturing may be able to open back up in certain regions of the state.

The committee, which includes local leaders, the regional chamber of commerce and other local officials, will help plan and prepare for the eventually reopening of Washington County businesses and organizations.

“Some have business experience, some have manufacturing experience, so we’ll be all set to move when the time is right,” Hall said.

Argyle Supervisor Robert Henke, vice chairman of the Board of Supervisors, will serve as the chairman of the advisory committee.