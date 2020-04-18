Washington County confirms eight more COVID-19 cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT EDWARD — Washington County confirmed eight more positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday for a total of 58.

A total of 26 people have recovered.

County Attorney Roger Wickes said the increasing number of cases it is not surprising as more people are being tested.

The county received another 100 test kits from the state which it is donating to the joint Glens Falls Hospital and Warren County test site at the Warren County Municipal Center.

Wickes said testing is important to get a sense of how widespread the virus is in the county.

“As tests come trickling in, we’re going to try to get them administered, so we can find out what the status is,” he said.

A total of 184 people are under some type of quarantine either mandatory or precautionary, according to Wickes.

