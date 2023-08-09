New York State announces two sessions of Citizen Preparedness training at the Washington County Fair. The sessions will take place in the Entertainment Tent during the times listed below.

The NY Citizen Preparedness Training Program teaches residents to have the tools and resources to prepare for any type of severe weather disaster. It will introduce residents to rapid response and advise on how to recover as quickly as possible to pre-disaster conditions.

The training includes developing a family emergency plan and stocking up on emergency supplies. Each registered family (or attendee if alone) will be eligible to receive a free emergency preparedness kit, so be sure to register.

The program is a partnership between Governor Hochul’s office, NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps, New York State Division of Homeland Security, and the Washington County Fair.

Session dates and times, registration required. THURSDAY 8/24, 12 p.m. bit.ly/WCitzPrep824; FRIDAY 8/25, 2 p.m. bit.ly/WCitzPrep825.